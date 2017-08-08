News By Tag
Rs 6,500 crore Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park all set to kick-start
Anil Ambani led RDEL (Reliance Defense) is all set to kick-start the construction of its ambitious project—Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park located near Nagpur.
France's Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence have partnered in this 49:51 stake joint venture. The collaboration will help carrying out the obligation and execute Rs30000 crore offset program that will also aims selling 36 Rafale fighter jets. This is the first "Make in India" project taken up by Reliance Defense and going successful by all means as far.
The aerospace park is also attracting a lot of Foreign Direct investment (FDI) with French aircraft manufacturers assigned to bring foreign direct investment of Rs200 crore by the end of the month.
On July 3rd, it was confirmed by a senior executive from Ministry of Commerce that Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure branch Reliance Aerospace is going to develop the park.The Maharashtra Airport Development Company is only the nodal agency for developing the aerospace park.
A senior executive involved in the aerospace project also said that around 50 people have already joined the company and manufacturing at the site of construction will start at the end of the month.
"For the last two months, we have people who are already training in France. They are part of the team, the lead managers at the site, and have been undergoing training with the Dassault team in France," As per a statement given by executive from the company.
Spread over an area of almost 289 acres, the Greenfield aerospace park is set to become the largest aerospace park in the country.
Expected to be made under a budget of Rs2, 00,000 crore, the aerospace park will take almost 30 year time period in business."We are also working with many other companies and have multiple projects. All of this will contribute to the government's Make in India initiative,"
Refrence link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
