 
News By Tag
* RI28
* Vh1
* Gee Bryant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Business Coach Gee Bryant Signs to Public Relations Firm MayLee Media

 
 
Gee Bryant
Gee Bryant
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
RI28
Vh1
Gee Bryant

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ATLANTA - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Fitness Enthusiast Gee Bryant has signed with thriving public relations firm, MayLee Media. Gee Bryant is a certified fitness trainer, business coach, motivational speaker, owner of "Phlexx Fitness" and creator of the most sought after workout program, "Results in 28 Days". Since the release of his new workout program, "Results in 28 Days", Gee Bryant is making strides in the Atlanta area to build his brand.

Working with over one thousand clients and changing lives daily, Gee Bryant is determined to help people reach their goals and transform their lives. Whether he is inspiring his clients through fitness, finance, or faith, Gee Bryant empowers his clientele daily and has become a great influencer in the Atlanta area. Gee Bryant, also known as, "Mr. 28 Days" has been mentioned on the hit talk show, The Real, Baller Alert, and has received positive reviews from customers all over the nation.

Gee Bryant is a true leader in the fitness and entrepreneurship arenas. From training everyday clients and some familiar faces, while also developing the most sought after weight loss program, Gee Bryant prides himself on getting the results. Keeping documentations of thousands before and after transformations, being referred to for business coaching and motivational speaking, Gee Bryant can be considered a high commodity and inspiration for the millennial generation.

The MayLee Media team will handle all of Gee Bryant's publicity efforts while re-creating an overall brand of the fitness/lifestyle enthusiast. MayLee Media will develop brand recognition and a strategic campaign that will promote Gee Bryant's visibility through the use of media channels and imperative partnerships. For media or booking inquiries for Gee Bryant please email deidre@mayleemedia.com. Stay connected with Gee Bryant on his Instagram networks @geebryant_ and @ri28challenge. To learn more visit www.resultsin28days.com and www.geebryant.com.

About Gee Bryant:

Gee Bryant, also known as, "Mr.28 Days" is the creator of the "Results in 28 Days" weight loss program or RI28 Challenge. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gee has coached thousands of people through life changing transformations throughout his career.  Gee Bryant owns a gym in Atlanta, Georgia, by the name of "Phlexx Fitness", where he has garnered a national reputation for getting people amazing results fast. Gee Bryant lives by the quote "Nothing changes if nothing changes and every decision start with you."

About MayLee Media:

MayLee Media is a public relations firm specializing in the beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries. MayLee Media pride themselves on their communication practices, networks and their extensive connections in the industry. MayLee Media is a stand-out Public Relations firm that "aspires the inspiring to transpire". With constant collaboration, dedication, and execution, MayLee Media has a proven track record of getting the job done. MayLee Media was founded by Deidre Palode in February 2014.

Contact
Deidre Palode
***@mayleemedia.com
End
Source:Gee Bryant
Email:***@mayleemedia.com Email Verified
Tags:RI28, Vh1, Gee Bryant
Industry:Fitness
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MayLee Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share