Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Business Coach Gee Bryant Signs to Public Relations Firm MayLee Media
Working with over one thousand clients and changing lives daily, Gee Bryant is determined to help people reach their goals and transform their lives. Whether he is inspiring his clients through fitness, finance, or faith, Gee Bryant empowers his clientele daily and has become a great influencer in the Atlanta area. Gee Bryant, also known as, "Mr. 28 Days" has been mentioned on the hit talk show, The Real, Baller Alert, and has received positive reviews from customers all over the nation.
Gee Bryant is a true leader in the fitness and entrepreneurship arenas. From training everyday clients and some familiar faces, while also developing the most sought after weight loss program, Gee Bryant prides himself on getting the results. Keeping documentations of thousands before and after transformations, being referred to for business coaching and motivational speaking, Gee Bryant can be considered a high commodity and inspiration for the millennial generation.
The MayLee Media team will handle all of Gee Bryant's publicity efforts while re-creating an overall brand of the fitness/lifestyle enthusiast. MayLee Media will develop brand recognition and a strategic campaign that will promote Gee Bryant's visibility through the use of media channels and imperative partnerships. For media or booking inquiries for Gee Bryant please email deidre@mayleemedia.com. Stay connected with Gee Bryant on his Instagram networks @geebryant_ and @ri28challenge. To learn more visit www.resultsin28days.com and www.geebryant.com.
About Gee Bryant:
Gee Bryant, also known as, "Mr.28 Days" is the creator of the "Results in 28 Days" weight loss program or RI28 Challenge. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gee has coached thousands of people through life changing transformations throughout his career. Gee Bryant owns a gym in Atlanta, Georgia, by the name of "Phlexx Fitness", where he has garnered a national reputation for getting people amazing results fast. Gee Bryant lives by the quote "Nothing changes if nothing changes and every decision start with you."
About MayLee Media:
MayLee Media is a public relations firm specializing in the beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries. MayLee Media pride themselves on their communication practices, networks and their extensive connections in the industry. MayLee Media is a stand-out Public Relations firm that "aspires the inspiring to transpire". With constant collaboration, dedication, and execution, MayLee Media has a proven track record of getting the job done. MayLee Media was founded by Deidre Palode in February 2014.
