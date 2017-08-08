Choyce Plus Size Model Management & Plussizecasting.com Agency Plus is the New Sexy!

Building a Plus Size Empire of Fashion & Talent! MISSION HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A Plus Size Entrepreneur, Jamila Choyce is the owner of Choyce International Plus Size Model Management, which is the first licensed and bonded agency geared toward Plus Size Talent in California.



At a blazing 5'9', and size 16 she did not fit into Hollywood's stereotype of beauty. Although she landed a few commercials, court shows, and pilots, her acting head shoots was the key to open the door to her new career.



After being signed with three talent agents and driving from Northern California to Southern California, she wanted more! She felt the same frustration and anguish of other plus size talent. In 2011, the door of plus size modeling was thrusted open when submitted to a talent agency for plus size models.



She began writing a column for a plus size publication and started her own talk show interviewing plus size designers and models. As a plus size model, she was very active making television and radio appearances as well as producing, styling, and designing for live fashion shows. Most notably, her first national television exposure was on the "Queen Latifah" talk show in New York.



In 2016, PlusSizeCasting.com website was create to unite plus size talent with producers, directors, magazine editors, fashion show coordinators, and casting directors with plus size talent. Casting directors can submit there casting needs on the website. Therefore, it is an opportunity for plus size talent and casting officials who are seeking plus size talent to meet and work together. Talent can register and submit for acting, modeling, dancing, and singing opportunities. While Choyce Plus Size Model Management is a talent agency working hands on with plus talent and casting officials. It is geared towards plus size talent and Choyce Plus Size Model Management is an agency geared towards sizes 8 to 28.



The plus size market is growing immensely. In 2016, the plus-size market grew 6% with sales reaching $21.4 billion. The average woman in America is a size 14 (plus sizes are typically between sizes 14 and 34). However, in the fashion industry plus size starts at a size 8 and up, yet retailers barely cater to this crucial demographic. If roughly 60 percent of the population is considered overweight, for argument's sake, let's say half of that number is women. So, of the estimated 310 million people in the United States, we can extrapolate that roughly 93 million are female shoppers in the double-digit size range.



