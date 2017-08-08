News By Tag
"Dr. Lawrence Earns Top Five Finishes in Jay Cutler Bodybuilding Classic"
Dr. Clayton Lawrence earned three top-five finishes competing in his first bodybuilding competition, the Jay Cutler Classic, in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Lawrence, the avid endurance athlete making his debut into the sport of bodybuilding, earned three top-five finishes in three different categories. Lawrence earned 2nd place in the Men's Classic Physique Masters, 3rd place in the Men's Classic Physique True Novice, and 5th place in the Men's Classic Physique Open. Aside from his top-five finishes, Lawrence also had the privilege to meet Jay Cutler. "I was extremely inspired to meet a man who I consider to be a role model in the fitness industry, as a fierce competitor and as the four-time Mr. Olympia," Lawrence commented.
One of the most meaningful, self-proclaimed accomplishments for Lawrence during the competition was overcoming the fear of the competition process. Lawrence shared, "Getting past the insecurity of people looking at your imperfections is difficult and overwhelming."
Dr. Lawrence's coach, Kalil Zaky, captured a portion of his posing performance in a short video, which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/
"I am incredibly thankful to my family, friends, and coach who continue to provide me with indispensable support. If it were not for them, I would not be able to continue becoming the very best version of myself," Lawrence concluded.
To learn more about Dr. Lawrence's health and wellness journey, please visit www.leapfoundationdc.org.
Dr. Clayton Lawrence
202-349-4089
***@leap4staffing.com
