National Piano Month Celebrated with Chopin, Beethoven & Liszt Classical Piano Concert
The performance will celebrate the grand instrument, the piano - originally called 'pianoforte' which was first manufactured in 1698 by Bartolomeo Cristofori in Italy. At its largest size of 8′ 11″ (a concert grand piano), weighing over 1400 lbs the piano has 7,500 working parts. Despite being 319 years old, it is a relatively new instrument compared to other instruments such as the flute, which has existed for thousands of years.
The concert will honor artists who have achieved great skill through observation, study and practice – Chopin, Beethoven and Liszt. These concepts are also reflected in the precept "Be Competent," from the book, The Way to Happiness. The Way to Happiness written by philosopher L. Ron Hubbard covers this precept wherein he wrote, "The ingredients of competence include observation, study and practice."
Mr. Kazmierzack will illuminate each piece with historical details bringing each piece to life. After the performance, Mr. Kazmierzack will also provide a 30-min question and answer period providing further understanding of the piano and its history.
Mr. Kazmierzack is originally from Poland, a proud father of four, a computer programmer, Master of Civil Engineering and has ten years of classical piano training. He studied under Tibor Yusti Von Arth from Austria, a well-known musician and teacher. Mr. Kazmierzack stopped performing at the age of 21 due to extreme stage fright at a piano competition. He credits his ability to now perform in front of audiences with the spiritual counselling he received in Scientology and has since given two special performances for charitable causes. His debut performance at the Scientology Information Center on Saturday, June 17th honoring Father's Day.
"The piano is a very magical instrument. Its music creates such a wide range of emotions and feelings. I look forward to sharing this music and its history with everyone," said Andreas.
To attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.
The Scientology Information Center:
The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.
The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.
For more information please visit www.scientology-
