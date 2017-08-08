News By Tag
Small Batch Coffee Roaster Opens On Catalina Island
"Letting this business grow organically is what I set out to do, now I am ready to start expanding," says Lorren Dawes, owner/roaster of Catalina Island Roast Coffee (CIRC). The small batch roaster has been steadily gaining popularity among locals who now have their favorite single origin and special blend roasts dialed in by this new roast master. After sampling two of CIRC's coffees, Steve Bray owner of Steve's Steakhouse in Avalon says, "Your coffee is good, really, really good!" Now Bray's steakhouse serves CIRC's Buffalo Espresso to its patrons.
"I wanted to give locals and visitors a locally micro-roasted coffee roasted it to its nuanced perfection to compliment the lifestyle here," says Lorren. "I am achieving this by using organic, fair trade, single origin green coffee beans when I roast."
· CIRC's proprietary blends – Seaplane, Buffalo Espresso, Foghorn -- use single origin, FTO beans, which are never flash roasted
· CIRC roasts to-order on a weekly basis and delivers to yachts in the harbor as well as condos and hotels.
· A roastmaster's choice, single origin coffee subscription delivery service -- Smooth Sailing – was launched this past week, http://www.catalinaislandroastcoffee.com . Consumers determine the quantity and the frequency. Delivered to your door anywhere in the USA.
· CIRC is giving back through involvement in community outreach programs such as the Catalina Island Women's Forum (https://theciwf.org/
About Catalina Island Roast Coffee: Established in Avalon on the romantic Santa Catalina Island by Lorren Dawes, former publisher of CoffeeHouse Digest, Catalina Island Roast Coffee is filling a gap by roasting coffee locally and has seized the title of "the only coffee roaster on the Island."
Catalina Island Roast Coffee
Lorren Dawes
424-738-0010
***@catalinaislandroastcoffee.com
