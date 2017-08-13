News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ever Popular EXpressLO™ FIB Lift Out tools now available in Australia and New Zealand
NanoTechnology Solutions (NTS) has signed an exclusive agreement with EXpressLO LLC for distributing the complete range of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) ex-situ lift out and micromanipulation solutions in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).
EXpressLO LLC released Aspirato™ lift out module for the EXpressLO™ ex situ station at the 8th Annual FIB-SEM Workshop, February 25, 2015, at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD USA. Aspirato™ improves speed, specimen manipulation accuracy and positioning reliability for lift out to the patented EXpressLO™ grids. Dr. Giannuzzi stated, "Aspirato™ module can be implemented on all ExpressLO™ units to achieve more control over specimen positioning to the grids enabling users to quickly and accurately place the area of interest in the optimal position for either FIB post-processing or for SEM/TEM imaging."
EXpressLO LLC is attending and exhibiting at M&M, MO (Aug 6-10, 2017), ISTFA, CA (Nov 5-9, 2017) and AVS, FL (Oct 29-Nov 3, 2017). Videos may be viewed at http://www.expresslo.com/
NTS is an emerging supplier of sophisticated, high-end microscopy instrumentation in ANZ. Dr. Giannuzzi commented, "We approached NTS due to their substantial expertise in high-resolution imaging, electron microscopy and sample preparation techniques. Their excellent record in offering diligent customer service makes them an ideal partner to support EXpressLO customers in ANZ. We look forward to more productive years ahead and opportunities to grow and serve our clients in ANZ."
The addition of ex situ lift out solutions and patented specimen preparation solutions complements the comprehensive high-end microscopy instrumentation offered by NTS and reinforces their commitment to introducing innovative solutions through sophisticated products to meet research challenges in ANZ laboratories. Their agreements with leading international brands manufacturing innovative instrumentation enable them to offer complete solutions in high resolution microscopy.
Contact
NanoTechnology Solutions
***@nt-s.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 13, 2017