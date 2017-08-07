Part 1 of a lifetime collection of art glass and antiques will be auctioned September 9th in Kansas

Fred and Maxine Zumthurn of California accumulated so many pieces of art glass and other antiques over the course of their long and fruitful lives (Maxine has passed away), it will take at least two auctions – possibly more – to liquidate it all.

Marked Zsolnay figural art pottery center bowl with a woman riding a dolphin.

-- Fred and Maxine Zumthurn of California accumulated so many pieces of art glass and other antiques over the course of their long and fruitful lives (Maxine has passed away), it will take at least two auctions – possibly more – to liquidate their entire collection. The first of these auctions is planned for Saturday, September 9, in the gallery of Woody Auction, at 120 Third Street in Douglass."Part 1 of this exciting collection is sure to catch the attention of serious collectors,"said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. "Sold will be brides baskets, pickle castors, napkin rings, R. S. Prussia, inkwells, Wave Crest, cut glass and more – nearly 450 lots in all. And, as always at Woody Auction, every item will be sold to the highest bidder, without reserve." The auction will begin at 9:30 am Central time.For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bidding will also be accepted. Part 2 of the collection will be sold on Saturday, Dec. 2Brides baskets will feature a magnificent, original cased yellow and orange (flame color) cut velvet art glass bowl with enamel floral décor, set on an unmarked Wilcox silverplate frame with three cherubs working with blacksmith tools; and a finely cased art glass oval bowl with pink interior, yellow exterior and enamel fruit décor, set on a Meriden #1018 silverplate cart with cherub pulling and bird watching.Lamps and lighting will include a marked Tiffany Studios art glass candle lamp having a shade signed "LCT" with pulled leaf design, mounted on a gold iridescent base with bronze base (marked "Tiffany Studios, NY, S714 1219") and fittings, 16 inches tall; and a 22-inch red satinkerosene lamp with elaborate embossed floral pattern and an original font ring that matches the pattern.The category also includes an extremely rare 23-inch marked Pairpoint Limoges kerosene table lamp with a yellow porcelain base and gold stencil rampant lion anddesign, plus an original Apollo Duplex kerosene burner insert; and an unmarked Loetz style lamp shade mounted on a quality figural bronze base featuring dragons emerging from a flower petal, with art glass shade, circa 1920s.Pickle castors will feature a 12-inch example with deep cranberry coinspot rectangular art glass insert with enamel plum and pear décor, set in an ornate Wilcox silverplate frame with thistle design; a 6 ¾ inch castor having a Rubina coinspot art glass insert with coralene floral décor, set on a Derby #147 silverplate handled based with cucumber décor; and a matched pair of 9 ½ inch castors, one having a blue satin art glass insert, the other a pink satin art glass insert and both boasting enamel floral décor.Royal Bayreuth collectors will be enticed by a covered box for playing cards, 3 inches by 4 ¼ inches, complete with an unopened pack of 1999 Royal Bayreuth collectors' playing cards; and a 4 ¼ inch match holder with striker and a rare figural red Santa. Both pieces have the blue Royal Bayreuth mark.How's this for a diverse pairing of collectibles:a cast iron figural mechanical bank with eagles and eaglets (patent 1888), in working good condition, with original glass eyes and strong paint; and a pair of Japanese bisque figural nodders, a man and a woman, with moving heads and hands, 6 ¾ inches tall.In the hunt for a gorgeous dresser box? The auction has a Wave Crest (stamp mark) egg crate mold dresser box, hinged, with a beautiful dark green border with a white field of pink roses and embossed lions' head feet; and a marked Kelva round dresser box, also hinged, having a lovely green mottled background with cream panels, a pink floral décor, beaded enamel highlights and gilt metal feet.Silverplate will be offered in abundance. Lots expected to generate keen bidder interest will include a Victorian art glass vase in a silverplate stand, 10 ½ inches tall, blue opaque glass with bird and blossom décor and set in a figural owl (with glass eyes) silverplate base; and a 6-inch figural Tufts #2649 silverplate toothpick holder showing a high-wheel bicycle with a rider holding a barrel on his back.The category will also feature a Rogers #287 silverplate figural ring chest, 5 inches tall, with a cherub pushing a wheeled dolly carrying a suitcase that opens to reveal a compartment for the rings; and a very rare figural silverplate napkin ring, Simpson Hall & Miller #47, showing a teacher and two students.Decorative items will include a 24-inch-tall Victorian four-lily art glass epergne with three hanging baskets, Vaseline opalescent with a clear applied rigaree; and an unmarked Moser four-sided art glass vase, 8 ¼ inches tall, amethyst shading to clear with engraved underwater sea life and gold highlights.Also up for bid will be a marked Zsolnay figural art pottery center bowl, 15 inches by 11 inches, with a full-figured woman riding on the back of a dolphin having a tulip-shaped planter on the dolphin's tail; and a marked Nakara humidor, 7 ½ inches, showing a portrait of an Indian chief, with a fitted brass lid.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or you can e-mail them at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the September 9auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com.