First in New Series of Kindle eBooks About Jamaica - Free on Kindle for 4 Days Only
"5 of these digital books will be released on Amazon's Kindle over the next 3 months, the other 12 will be available at our website for immediate download. Each eBook-let released on Amazon will range in price from just $0.99 to $2.99. We do this because we wanted them to be affordable to everyone. But from the 15th until the 18th of August you can get this first release entitled 'July, August & September in Jamaica' absolutely free for instant download, but it is only for those 4 days from the 15th to the 18th of August so go ahead and go download your free copy then, before the free promotion ends." Says: S. A. Williams.
Today's release focuses on just 3 months so that it will be a quick yet informative read. The eBook boasts links to each event website, FaceBook pages, EventBrite pages plus the contact information of each event listed, just in case you need to get more information about an event. While the companion website adds links to YouTube videos, lots of images and articles about each vent.
Even though this eBook being released today was written for visitors and tourists to the island, anyone including Jamaicans living in Jamaica or abroad will find it useful and informative as it gives you location, dates, and times of each event along with ticket prices (or price ranges) and contact information when available. So you do not need to go online for anything unless you want to see some videos or photos. And the best part is you can take it along with you on your phone or tablet so you are always in the know. You could also refer to it as a handy little guide because of its compact size (less than 3mb).
Another advantage in having such a resource available in digital format is that it can be easily updated so you can be assured that your copy will be updated as soon as possible after the eBook is updated on Amazon, without having to worry about it. Simply wait until you get access to WiFi or when you update your kindle bookshelf and that is it, your eBook is updated free of charge for as long as you have it.
So to recap:
- it is small
- provides complete information off-line
- can be used by anyone including Jamaicans in Jamaica
- has a companion website that provides additional resources in the form of links to images, videos, FaceBook pages, EventBrite links and so on
- has up to date information
- and is extremely easy to use
"What more can you ask for? Well we are hoping to set things up so that 1 of each of our 5 ebooks released on kindle will be available free of charge for 4 days on the first and fifteenth of every month for the foreseeable future." Says the author. Visit http://aCozyEscape.com for details.
About S. A. Williams. Born in Jamaica and lived in NYC, Florida and Puerto Rico for more than 5 years each is a traveler by hobby and was seeking the best times to go back and visit Jamaica each year, hence this series of eBooks were created.
