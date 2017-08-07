News By Tag
Self Reset Power 2017 returns to Milwaukee after sold-out 2016 workshops
Jake Nawrocki, national speaker and Milwaukee professional firefighter hosts 2-day event
Self Reset Power 2017 is a two-day personal development event, exclusive to only 50 people, that allows attendees to analyze their lives from a different perspective, all while learning and understanding what new tools are needed to reach the level of achievement they are striving for. Participants will leave the event with an easy-to-follow, step-by-step goal plan to insure that the rest of 2017 is their best year yet.
Jake Nawrocki, owner, coach and trainer at Self Reset Power 2017, said, "Special features this year are board-breaking, and fire walking. Unlike other fire walking events, where claims are made that your life will be changed forever, at Self Reset Power, it is a moment for the participant to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Everyone wants to change, however the hardest part is taking the first step."
Nawrocki continued, "I've trained with the best coaches, interviewed the best authors, and studied achievers of the past to understand that success, happiness and courage are not for a select few – they are within all of us. Invest two days with us and change your life."
Sponsors for Self Reset Power 2017 are Hunger Task Force, Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, and Toastmasters International, Southwest Toastmasters #4955. Some meals and transportation will be provided. Early-bird pricing, which ends September 1, 2017, is $97 for one 2-day event ticket, and $149 for two tickets. After September 1st, pricing is $149 for one 2-day ticket and $200 for two tickets.
Nawrocki, a Milwaukee professional firefighter and national speaker, said, "Self Reset Power 2017 is for career professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, management and leadership level employees, and individuals who want to create important change in their lives."
To register and more information, go to www.selfresetpower.com Jake Nawrocki can be reached at 414-550-4012, or email jake@operationselfreset.com Additional information is available at www.jakenawrocki.com
