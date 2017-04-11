News By Tag
Intuitive Life Coach Announces Intuitive Sessions with ArizonaAlise Tour
A complete list of dates, sites, and cities are below.
Intuitive Sessions with ArizonaAlise Tour is set to begin September 9, marking the culmination of the first leg of the Change Your Story Tour, Show Me Love Edition with Dr. Alise. "It became apparent that our attendees wanted to have individual and small group intuitive sessions with me so that is why I decided to go on tour in select cities to meet with them. People are seeking clarity in their lives and I am dedicated to holding sacred space and serving as a Divine Instrument to help facilitate their healing in their lives".
Intuitive Sessions with ArizonaAlise Tour
09/09/2017 – Phoenix, Arizona
11/04/2017 – Phoenix, Arizona
01/20/2018 – Phoenix, Arizona
06/16/2018 – Los Angeles, California
07/27/2018 – Toronto, Canada
10/20/2018 – Phoenix, Arizona
Dr. Alise has a list of promotional events and interviews lined up and is considering offers for speaking engagements to share her message: You are Loved, You are Valued, and You are Competent. In November 2017, Dr. Alise will be in Paris, France presenting original research on Integrating Flower Essences into an Intuitive Holistic Life Coaching Practice from her 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center.
How to Register for an Intuitive Session:
Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About the Not for Profit
As a 501c(3) Not For Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center's mission is to educate, guide, heal, and empower every individual to become his or her personal best to live a balanced life in body, mind, and spirit. We believe strongly that we are here to help provide spiritual education, guidance, healing, and transformation to help enable people to create positive and lasting changes that will benefit them on their life journey.
Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center is dedicated to providing the best spiritual guidance and upholding the ethics of a wellness holistic practitioner healing practice.
About the Intuitive Life Coach
Alicia Holland, EdD, also known as ArizonaAlise, is an Intuitive Life Coach who has been having prophetic dreams since she was 7. She works with people of all walks of life through her coaching at the 501c(3) Not for Profit, Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. Dr. Alise speaks around the world on personal development and other spiritual topics. Just recently, she presented at Harvard University regarding the work that she does through coaching at the Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center. She is the author of best-selling "From the Bayou to the Phoenix: How to Get Through One Life Transition at a Time". Alise also conducts intuitive sessions and distance Reiki healing sessions. To schedule a healing session, please visit http://alisehealingcenter.com/
Contact
Alise Spiritual Healing & Wellness Center
***@alisehealingcenter.com
