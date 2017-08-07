News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Vintage Antiques & Memorabilia At The Emporium 123 Located In Independence, Iowa, Buchanan Co IA
Also servicing Fayette, Clayton, Linn County, & Black Hawk Counties And All Are Welcome To See, Shop And Enjoy.
They have classic items, dishware and pictures too. If you like the golden era and 1950's era too...the have some items that will interest you. For more information be sure to visit their social media sites at: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Denise Wrucke
mdwrucke@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse