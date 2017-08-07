 
Industry News





New Vintage Antiques & Memorabilia At The Emporium 123 Located In Independence, Iowa, Buchanan Co IA

Also servicing Fayette, Clayton, Linn County, & Black Hawk Counties And All Are Welcome To See, Shop And Enjoy.
 
 
The Emporium 123 (319) 521-8269
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sun is out and and so are the anitques sales at The Emporium 123. If you are looking for antiques and memorabilia...you have found the right place. The Emporium 123 is located in Downtown Independence, Iowa across the street from the 'ol Malek Theatre. Their address is 123 2nd Ave NE in Indee. They are owned by Denise Wrucke and she is letting people know about their great sales. They have vintage books, movies, novelties, records, toys and more! Are you looking for a walking cane that has a sword in it for self defense? If so...you now know where to go. How about "Lord Of The Rings" movies swords? You got it...and so do they. How about some tools, electronics, and supplies for that certain project you are working on? Give them a call or stop on by and see what they have.  They also have a Facebook page for you to enjoy and see the current updates.

They have classic items, dishware and pictures too. If you like the golden era and 1950's era too...the have some items that will interest you. For more information be sure to visit their social media sites at: https://www.facebook.com/TheEmporium123/

