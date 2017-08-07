 
Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987


iTunes Exposure Launches New Campaign To Increase iTunes Sales

It is not just enough to launch a music album at iTunes these days. One can expect better results and increase iTunes sales with a direct iTunes Exposure's campaign to target the listeners internationally.
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It is the desire of any musician to make unique music and then shares it to every nook and corner of the world. This is the reason people do not hesitate in sharing it through different music sharing platforms like iTunes. iTunes has become the favorite platform for emerging musicians at the same time even the established artists to post their music.

Understanding that musicians would benefit from more audiences, iTunes Exposure has come up with the unique packages for effective iTunes campaign. These packages are ideal to increase iTunes sales for music albums or singles.

Why should one opt for these packages?

The direct traffic campaigns with iTunes Exposure are aiming to boost the traffic to the targeted website and help people to buy from the mentioned iTunes link. So, they are coming up with these campaign strategies that help in increasing sales.

The aim of any musician is to make the world groove or enjoy his or her music. iTunes is a great place where he or she can put up his or her music. iTunes Exposure is offering direct sales method in a couple of packages.

What are the Perks of the packages?

iTunes Exposure has come up with two packages- Silver and Gold to give artists the choice of which one is best form them. These packages offer the following features to the musicians.

·         Silver package: Aims to send 10k traffic to the artists iTunes link and even aids in tracking that. The package is valid for 15 days and there would be an article wrote to boost the sales.

·         Gold package: The package is valid for 30 days, and it aims to send 20k traffic to the iTunes link. The artist would get an article with an interactive ad and iTunes link and even a press release written and distributed.

With these techniques, the returns are sure, and it will be helpful to the musicians who are thinking of going their fanbase and professionally marketing their music.

About the company: iTunes Exposure is taking the great initiative to generate greater conversions with these ads and article posting services. It has already helped musicians to increase iTunes sales directly and even assist the musicians to track their audience traffic to their website quantitatively. For more details, please visit https://www.itunesexposure.com/itunes-website-traffic/
Source:iTunes Exposure
