News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kaya Wittenburg Announced as Keynote Speaker at 2017 Ignite Summit, FL
Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit adds Kaya Wittenburg as guest speaker
Kaya Wittenburg is one of Miami's leading real estate figures, responsible for more than $4B in property sales. He is also a former Versace model, founder of a South Florida SEO agency and modeling agency, TV personality and former member of the Board of Directors for the Miami Chamber of Commerce, and was nominated as the 'The Most Beautiful Man in the World'. Those who have met Kaya describe him as an incredibly giving individual who supports entrepreneurs through Kiva, and treats everyone with the same amount of respect; whether they are new real estate agents, looking for a start home on Miami Beach, or are selling a $60M waterfront mansion.
This year's Ignite Summit is to be held at the exciting Hyatt Regency Coconutpoint Resort and Spa in SWFL. The AAA Four Diamond Hotel venue has cultivated over a dozen awards in the last 36 months, including; Top Renovated Meeting Site, Best Conference Hotel, Orbitz Worldwide Best in Stay, and Expedia Insiders' Select Top Hotel Worldwide.
IgniteSummitFL offers a full cycle experiential educational event for everyone from aspiring startup entrepreneurs needing funding, to business owners looking to accelerate their growth, and investors with successful exits looking for the best opportunities to reinvest their capital and build sustainable legacies. The November 18th event includes a pre-event Influencers Meetup the evening before, and after party.
Attendees confirmed so far include entrepreneurs, business owners and investors from New Jersey to California, and throughout the Sunshine State. Other speakers at the 2017 event include; NNG Capital Fund founder Fuquan Bilal, Sensei Gilliland of Black Belt Investors, Rosa Houghten, and wealth advisor Jim Beam.
Find out more about Kaya at www.SkyFiveProperties.com or reserve your tickets while they last at www.IgniteSummitFL.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse