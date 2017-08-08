 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Entrepreneurship
* Ignite Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Kaya Wittenburg Announced as Keynote Speaker at 2017 Ignite Summit, FL

Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit adds Kaya Wittenburg as guest speaker
 
 
Ignite Summit FL
Ignite Summit FL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Investment
Entrepreneurship
Ignite Summit

Industry:
Event

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Organizers of the Ignite Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit have announced founder of Miami based Sky Five Properties, Kaya Wittenburg as special keynote speaker at this year's event. Kaya will be delivering a special presentation on design + SEO for entrepreneurs, business owners, and the investors who back them.

Kaya Wittenburg is one of Miami's leading real estate figures, responsible for more than $4B in property sales. He is also a former Versace model, founder of a South Florida SEO agency and modeling agency, TV personality and former member of the Board of Directors for the Miami Chamber of Commerce, and was nominated as the 'The Most Beautiful Man in the World'. Those who have met Kaya describe him as an incredibly giving individual who supports entrepreneurs through Kiva, and treats everyone with the same amount of respect; whether they are new real estate agents, looking for a start home on Miami Beach, or are selling a $60M waterfront mansion.

This year's Ignite Summit is to be held at the exciting Hyatt Regency Coconutpoint Resort and Spa in SWFL. The AAA Four Diamond Hotel venue has cultivated over a dozen awards in the last 36 months, including; Top Renovated Meeting Site, Best Conference Hotel, Orbitz Worldwide Best in Stay, and Expedia Insiders' Select Top Hotel Worldwide.

IgniteSummitFL offers a full cycle experiential educational event for everyone from aspiring startup entrepreneurs needing funding, to business owners looking to accelerate their growth, and investors with successful exits looking for the best opportunities to reinvest their capital and build sustainable legacies. The November 18th event includes a pre-event Influencers Meetup the evening before, and after party.

Attendees confirmed so far include entrepreneurs, business owners and investors from New Jersey to California, and throughout the Sunshine State. Other speakers at the 2017 event include; NNG Capital Fund founder Fuquan Bilal, Sensei Gilliland of Black Belt Investors, Rosa Houghten, and wealth advisor Jim Beam.

Find out more about Kaya at www.SkyFiveProperties.com or reserve your tickets while they last at www.IgniteSummitFL.com.
End
Source:Ignite Summit
Email:***@rosahoughten.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Entrepreneurship, Ignite Summit
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G-Code Magazine PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share