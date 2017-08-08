Celebrating Twelve Years Of America's Top Dog Models

America's Top Dog Model celebrates twelve-year anniversary with the launch of their exciting new signature lifestyle products!

-- America's Top Dog Model's signature lifestyle collection is inspired by their twelve national winners, comprising napkins, coasters, and pillows with more products in development!The collection consists of whimsical illustrations featuring America's Top Dog Models over the past twelve years including Linda, Mia, Daphne Simone, Maia, Dudley, Giana, Hellen, Moo, Johnny B. Goode, Rose, Peaches, and Pearl. The line is available in America's Top Dog Model online store and future select specialty retailers. This luxury lifestyle line is the go-to collection for dog lovers, those who enjoy entertaining and it is perfect for celebrating the upcoming 2018 "Year of the Dog."About America's Top Dog Model ®America's Top Dog Model luxury brand is based on the national contest launched in 2005. The company's mission is to "celebrate dogs that make a difference in people's lives." The brand has expanded into creating its own products, events, model management, and entertainment.