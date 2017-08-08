News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Makes A Big Impact Around Metro Detroit
Allen Maintenance, Inc. wants to help Metro Detroit area businesses stay clean.
In fact, Gerald Allen, founder of the Lincoln Park, MI. corporation, seeks to diminish the ideal that hiring commercial cleaning service providers is a waste of money. After all, businesses attract consumers and clients from all over Metro Detroit areas; providing easy gateways for germs and bacteria to spread.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. thrives to combat the spread of germs and bacteria, with the support of its quality control team of trained employees, who pride their daily responsibilities of making sure all clients' commercial cleaning needs are met; and germs and bacteria are removed.
Services provided, includes: daily removal of trash, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of all floors; sanitation of restrooms (i.e., sinks, mirrors, urinals, walls, and door handles). Specialty services are provided upon request.
Free estimates and consultations are provided, as well as friendly responses to any questions, your business may have about services provided by Allen Maintenance, Inc.
To learn more about, Allen Maintenance, Inc. log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com Or, call their office Monday-Friday from 9am-3pm at 313.383.4840.
You can also log on to the Allen Maintenance, Inc. Blog at (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com) and learn about this A+ accredited Better Business Bureau commercial cleaning service provider; an active member of the ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse