 
News By Tag
* Michigan business news
* Detroit Business News
* news in Michigan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Allen Maintenance, Inc. Makes A Big Impact Around Metro Detroit

Allen Maintenance, Inc. wants to help Metro Detroit area businesses stay clean.
 
 
Allen Maintenance, Inc
Allen Maintenance, Inc
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Michigan business news
Detroit Business News
news in Michigan

Industry:
Business

Location:
Lincoln Park - Michigan - US

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial cleaning services help local Michigan businesses maintain control over the spread of germs and bacteria.  But, Allen Maintenance, Inc. thrives to make a bigger impact around Metro Detroit, by providing services with a quality of customer service that matters.

In fact, Gerald Allen, founder of the Lincoln Park, MI. corporation, seeks to diminish the ideal that hiring commercial cleaning service providers is a waste of money.  After all, businesses attract consumers and clients from all over Metro Detroit areas; providing easy gateways for germs and bacteria to spread.

Allen Maintenance, Inc. thrives to combat the spread of germs and bacteria, with the support of its quality control team of trained employees, who pride their daily responsibilities of making sure all clients' commercial cleaning needs are met; and germs and bacteria are removed.

Services provided, includes: daily removal of trash, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of all floors; sanitation of restrooms (i.e., sinks, mirrors, urinals, walls, and door handles). Specialty services are provided upon request.

Free estimates and consultations are provided, as well as friendly responses to any questions, your business may have about services provided by Allen Maintenance, Inc.

To learn more about, Allen Maintenance, Inc. log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com Or, call their office Monday-Friday from 9am-3pm at 313.383.4840.

You can also log on to the Allen Maintenance, Inc. Blog  at (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com) and learn about this A+  accredited Better Business Bureau commercial cleaning service provider; an active member of the ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association.

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance, Inc.
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share