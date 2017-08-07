 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Discusses Working With Veterans

 
Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Has the time come to take your sales numbers up a notch? No matter how successful your business year has been, everybody wants that extra customer. And, this is especially true for those who aren't having their best year. They know that, in order to salvage things, it may take an extraordinary effort down the stretch. Fortunately, Terri Murphy is ready to give you the skills to make that a reality.

Terri Murphy has worked with a number of customers and groups over the years, but she really loves her times spent working with veterans. It is critical for veterans to remember that they may be entitled to special home loan and benefit programs. Terri has the knowledge necessary to help this group make the best financial decision possible, and can help you better serve your veteran real estate clients.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
