News By Tag
* Law
* Akron
* Scholarship
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Slater & Zurz LLP has awarded Revere High School graduate Hannah Grayem first annual Slater & Zur
To support the educational advancement of young adults, the law firm offered a $1,000 annual scholarship program for Ohio graduating high school seniors.
Slater & Zurz LLP is an Akron law firm with a long history of legal service throughout Ohio community. To support the educational advancement of young adults, the law firm offers a $1,000 annual scholarship program. To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a high school senior who will be attending a college or university located in Ohio.
Unlike many scholarships, the Slater & Zurz LLP scholarship is not tied directly to a student's GPA, ACT scores or class rank. Rather, it is awarded based on the preparation of an original YouTube video along with an accompanying written essay addressing the need for a change to an existing Ohio law or the creation of a new Ohio law.
"Hannah did an excellent job in the preparation of her scholarship application,"
For more information about the Slater & Zurz LLP Annual Scholarship, please visit this link on the law firm's website: https://slaterzurz.com
Contact
Nanette Gregory
***@nsgconsultinginc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse