Slater & Zurz LLP has awarded Revere High School graduate Hannah Grayem first annual Slater & Zur

AKRON, Ohio - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Slater & Zurz LLP has awarded Revere High School graduate Hannah Grayem the first annual Slater & Zurz college scholarship.

Slater & Zurz LLP is an Akron law firm with a long history of legal service throughout Ohio community. To support the educational advancement of young adults, the law firm offers a $1,000 annual scholarship program. To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a high school senior who will be attending a college or university located in Ohio.

Unlike many scholarships, the Slater & Zurz LLP scholarship is not tied directly to a student's GPA, ACT scores or class rank. Rather, it is awarded based on the preparation of an original YouTube video along with an accompanying written essay addressing the need for a change to an existing Ohio law or the creation of a new Ohio law.

"Hannah did an excellent job in the preparation of her scholarship application," said Jim Slater, managing partner of Slater & Zurz LLP. "She put an impressive amount of time and effort into both her video and essay in support of why there should be a law requiring regularly scheduled road driving tests throughout a person's adult life."

For more information about the Slater & Zurz LLP Annual Scholarship, please visit this link on the law firm's website: https://slaterzurz.com

