Harlem Based Indie Film is All About Community
Earth Shadow Films and An Optimistic Cynic LLC present Uptown Art; a feature length comedy "that's like Clerks and Empire Records had a baby, and that baby was an art store", says writer/director Sarah Louisa Burns.
Currently in their last days of filming, the festival-bound film has already created an impressive local buzz, but the work's not over yet.
"We recorded at such high quality," explains Dyck," that we currently don't have a computer powerful enough to store and edit all the files needed to complete the film."
In the DIY spirit of the film, Uptown Art is looking to the community to help complete the venture via their Indiegogo campaign.
"If you've ever had any interest in getting involved with film production, or social activism, I urge you to get involved with the Uptown Art campaign", says Burns. "Tweet, "like", share, and please donate if you can. The underlying message of Uptown Art is how a community can pull together, so now we humbly look to you, our community, to help us spread the word."
They're indiegogo page, which contains sean peeks of the film, can be found at at https://www.indiegogo.com/
