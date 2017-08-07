 
Industry News





Children's Book on Racism and Hate Helps Parents Talk to Children

 
 
The Judgmental Flower by Julia Cook
The Judgmental Flower by Julia Cook
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- "Two things that must exist in any functional human relationship are trust and communication," says children's author and parenting expert Julia Cook. "Without both, the relationship becomes unsustainable. When a person feels extremely wronged by another trust and communication dissipate and feelings of loathing results. This loathing can often grow into hate. Once a person develops hateful feelings, and shares them with those around, others can be influenced and begin to take on the same attitude."

When the media asks why this happening and what is missing, Cook's recent book The Judgmental Flower may just be that piece of a complex puzzle.   When a horrific and hateful event happens in our world, how do we teach our children what is needed to prevent it from happening again?  How do we help them create a brighter, kinder future?  The Judgmental Flower gives readers of all ages a concrete platform of what is needed to make a human relationship work in a unique metaphorical way.  We do not have to like a person to grow along side ofhim or her, but in order to sustain any human relationship, trust and communication must be present.

"By increasing trust and developing better communication skills we can improve tolerance and increase acceptance and understanding," adds Cook. "Then we can move more effectively away from being hateful and transition into dislike... a much more tolerable and productive value. Hate is a learned attitude without a productive purpose."

Cook's goal is to teach children to become life-long problem solvers.  She often says "It's easy to swoop in and solve a problem for a child, but it is a true art to teach her how to solve her own problems." Her creative books are research based and model positive parenting strategies, positive teaching strategies, and hands on problem-solving strategies for kids. She is published by the CDC (Amazing Me!), The National Center For Youth Issues, and Boys Town Press.

Find more information here: http://www.juliacookonline.com/book/the-judgmental-flower/

More about Julia Cook:

With over 2 million books sold in various languages and on several continents, Parenting Expert Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson."  Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. Her gift is the ability to effectively translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.

In 11 years, Julia Cook has transformed from a middle school teacher and elementary school counselor into an internationally renowned children's author and parenting expert. It is rare to find an elementary school in our country today that does not use her books to teach social skills and character development.  With 80+ titles,Julia's creative books are research based and model positive parenting strategies, positive teaching strategies, and hands on problem-solving strategies for kids. Julia's books have been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education, EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC and the list goes on. Julia's books have also been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com

