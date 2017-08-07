News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Survivor" Awarded "Best Sci-Fi" By Festigious International Film Festival Jurors
The film's director Christopher Carson Emmons and writer Mark Renshaw were recognized for their work on the project
As a winner, "The Survivor" will be also be in the running for the Best Of Fest Award in December. It has also already won "Best Sci-Fi" in the July 2017 Top Shorts Online Film Festival.
Covering an assortment of themes, including fracking, child abuse, climate change, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality, the film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.
"The Survivor" is scheduled to be released on August 16th on www.SurvivorTheFilm.com.
About Festigious International Film Festival
Festigious is an IMDb-qualifying monthly film festival that aims to promote indie filmmakers worldwide and to achieve gender equality in filmmaking.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."
Contact
Steinbronn + Co
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse