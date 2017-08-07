 
News By Tag
* Iaq
* Air Testing
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987


3D Printers and Potential Airborne Exposure Concerns Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iaq
* Air Testing
* Health

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Features

PHOENIX - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the growing popularity of 3D printers and potential inhalation concerns that may be present with their use.

"As 3D printers become more common, concerns have been raised about possible exposures to chemicals (volatile organic compounds/VOCs) and ultrafine particles," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "There have been several articles on this topic already this year in trade journals and other media outlets that have helped to raise awareness of these issues. We hope this short video also helps to spread information that could prevent respiratory issues where 3D printers are in use."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/4oTy8KUbAeY



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,252,000 times or to join more than 2,900 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Iaq, Air Testing, Health
Industry:Technology
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share