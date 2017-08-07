News By Tag
Extend the Life of Your Ultrasound Equipment
Ultrasound Solutions Corp (USC) provides annual service agreements for servicing and maintaining your ultrasound equipment, keeping it in tip-top shape for the longest time possible, ultimately saving you time and money. Several levels of service coverage are offered, including plans that may be tailored to your facility. All service agreement levels meet AIUM and ICAEL accreditation standards and guidelines. And as a paperless company, all service reports generated on your behalf are done electronically which helps you make file archive and documentation easier to handle.
USC services and repairs all major brands and models of diagnostic ultrasound equipment. USC field engineers are all factory-trained ultrasound specialists who are ready, willing and able to resolve any ultrasound system issues you may be facing.
USC is an authorized service provider for Supersonic Imagine, Esaote North America and Mindray ZONARE.
Learn more: http://www.uscultrasound.com/
