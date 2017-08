Walking to Buchenwald at Open Fist Theatre Company

Tom Jacobson's shattering comedy illustrates the mutability of theater in Open Fist's world premiere production.

Walking to Buchenwald

-- Two couples learn what it means to be American in a world that no longer admires the U.S.presents theof, a protean comedy with shocking consequences by. Performances take placeatCultural, national and gender identity; politics; marriage; death; and the mutability of theater are some of the many motifs that run through Jacobson's deceptively sweet story in which a soon-to-be-married couple, Schiller and Arjay, take Schiller's parents on their first trip to Europe.Using his personal experience as a jumping off point (like Schiller, Jacobson works at L.A.'s Natural History Museum, and he and his partner did take his parents to Europe for their 50th anniversary), Jacobson takes the audience on an ominously comic journey during which guinea pigs play cricket, dead bodies talk and an unexpected trip to a concentration camp leads to a shocking yet poignant conclusion.(Gertrude Stein'sat the John Anson Ford, Murray Mednick'sat Art Share L.A.) and(over 150 recorded books and 200 stage productions, on faculty at American Academy of Dramatic Arts) star as Midwesterners Mildred and Roger, she a retired schoolteacher, he a former theater professor.(Romeo inat A Noise Within,at Boston Court) plays multiple roles including a bus driver in Weimer, Germany, the charming tourist town that is famous as Goethe's birthplace — and locale of the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp.In a stroke of non-gender specific casting that dramatically illustrates the extent to which acting can change a story, two women,multiple theater credits in Chicago) andat Rogue Machine), alternate with two men,at Sierra Madre Playhouse) andat the Geffen Playhouse,at Mark Taper Forum) in the roles of Schiller and Arjay."Theater is a mutable thing, which is what makes it living and unique," explains Jacobson. "Every night of a production is different, and every production of the same play is different. I love the idea that who you cast changes the way you feel about both the character and the situation. That's something I always like to play with in my work."runsthroughwith performances onandatandatPreview performances take placeon the same schedule.Tickets arefor all performances, except previews which areis located atin. On-site parking is free. For reservations and information, callor go to www.openfist.org