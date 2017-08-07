News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
La Razon Blindada at 24th Street Theatre
24th Street Theatre brings back its smash hit production (Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice," LA Weekly Award "Production of the Year") as part of its 20th Anniversary Season.
Winner of the 2011 LA Weekly "Production of the Year" award, the 24th Street production has toured around the U.S. as well as to Mexico City, Culiacan, Baja Mexico, San Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador.
Appropriate for ages 14+.
Presented in Spanish with English supertitles.
Sept 9 through Oct. 15: Saturdays at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.; 24th Street Theatre,1117 West 24th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007; $10-$24; 213-745-6516 or go to www.24thstreet.org
Contact
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse