La Razon Blindada at 24th Street Theatre

24th Street Theatre brings back its smash hit production (Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice," LA Weekly Award "Production of the Year") as part of its 20th Anniversary Season.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This sublimely witty and provocative play, written and directed by Argentine playwright Arístides Vargas, was triply inspired by the classic novel "El Quixote" by Cervantes, "The Truth About Sancho Panza" by Franz Kafka, and testimonies from Chicho Vargas and other political prisoners held in Rawson Prison during Argentina's "Dirty War" of the 1970s. Jesus Castaños Chima and Tony Durán reprise their roles as political prisoners who are allowed to interact with one another for one hour a week — but must remain in their chairs and never stand. As they entertain each other with stories of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, we witness the power of theater to transport them, and us, into the realm of the imagination, despite repressive conditions and even as we remain bound to our seats.

Winner of the 2011 LA Weekly "Production of the Year" award, the 24th Street production has toured around the U.S. as well as to Mexico City, Culiacan, Baja Mexico, San Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador.

Appropriate for ages 14+.
Presented in Spanish with English supertitles.

Sept 9 through Oct. 15: Saturdays at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.; 24th Street Theatre,1117 West 24th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007; $10-$24; 213-745-6516 or go to www.24thstreet.org

Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
24th Street Theatre
Email:***@lucypr.com Email Verified
La Razon Blindada, 24th STreet Theatre, Aristides Vargas
Arts
Los Angeles - California - United States
