CrackersIndia.com Announces 50% Flat Discount on all Crackers for Online Shoppers for Diwali 2017

Save 50% of your money for all fireworks & crackers shopping online for Diwali Celebration.
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CrackersIndia.com, the official online store of Akshayaa Fireworks Agencies, Sivakasi has announced a flat discount of 50% on all crackers this Diwali, much to the delight of online shoppers.

Crackers India is a well known wholesaler and manufacturer of fireworks of India, based in Sivakasi. This fireworks company has its branches in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Their online store specializes in selling original fireworks and crackers from Sivakasi that are of high quality to customers across the globe. They manufacture first quality crackers that are tested to burst in a harmless way. To know more about the wide range of cracker products offered by Sivakasi Fireworks Shopping India, just click on the link at http://www.crackersindia.com/.

It is true that crackers can make the occasions very enjoyable and vibrant, which is why they have a special role to play during the festival of lights called Diwali. When people buy Diwali crackers online, they can avail a flat discount of 50% on any crackers they shop for. CrackersIndia.com is the first choice of customers who wish to send crackers online to their friends and family residing in regions, such as Salem, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and other parts of Tamil Nadu. They can order the crackers online and get it delivered at the doorsteps of their loved ones at the perfect time with very low shipping costs. Online shoppers can download the Crackers Price List 2017 at the website link at http://www.crackersindia.com/price-list.

When one checks out their products at their site link http://www.crackersindia.com/about-crackers, they will be able to know that they have full stock of modern crackers ranging from chakkars, sparklers, fancy flower pots, electric crackers, one sound crackers, walas, comet crackers to star fighters. Their crackers are manufactured to produce bearable noise and have eco friendly ingredients. With the flat 50% discount offer, the online shoppers can shop till their heart's content for this Diwali and burst several types of crackers while saving more money at the same time. The online shoppers can buy Diwali crackers online at CrackersIndia.com by placing a minimum order of Rs. 2500 to get it delivered at their destination promptly with very low shipping charges.

Those shoppers who wish to save more while shopping crackers online for this Diwali can choose Combo Pack Crackers Online offered by CrackersIndia.com. When they click on their website url athttp://www.crackersindia.com/combo-pack-crackers-online, they can choose from several combo packs crackers online, such as Diamond Combo Pack, Titanium Combo Pack, Platinum Combo Pack, Gold Combo Pack and Silver Combo Pack to enjoy great savings. The customers can choose paying by cash option or Credit Cards, Debit cards ,Net Banking & Wallet option for all their online orders.

About CrackersIndia.com:

CrackersIndia.com is the online shopping site maintained by Akshayaa Agencies, the renowned manufacturer and wholesale seller of premium quality fireworks, based in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. They specialize in offering high quality crackers at reasonable prices. For this Diwali 2017, they are offering a 50% flat discount on their entire product range.

Contact Details

Akshayaa Crackers

2181, Nehru Road, Sivakasi - 626123.

Customer Care No: 09962122309

Web: http://www.crackersindia.com

Email: akshayaacracker@gmail.com | info@crackersindia.com

