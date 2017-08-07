News By Tag
CrackersIndia.com Announces 50% Flat Discount on all Crackers for Online Shoppers for Diwali 2017
Save 50% of your money for all fireworks & crackers shopping online for Diwali Celebration.
Crackers India is a well known wholesaler and manufacturer of fireworks of India, based in Sivakasi. This fireworks company has its branches in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Their online store specializes in selling original fireworks and crackers from Sivakasi that are of high quality to customers across the globe. They manufacture first quality crackers that are tested to burst in a harmless way. To know more about the wide range of cracker products offered by Sivakasi Fireworks Shopping India, just click on the link at http://www.crackersindia.com/
It is true that crackers can make the occasions very enjoyable and vibrant, which is why they have a special role to play during the festival of lights called Diwali. When people buy Diwali crackers online, they can avail a flat discount of 50% on any crackers they shop for. CrackersIndia.com is the first choice of customers who wish to send crackers online to their friends and family residing in regions, such as Salem, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and other parts of Tamil Nadu. They can order the crackers online and get it delivered at the doorsteps of their loved ones at the perfect time with very low shipping costs. Online shoppers can download the Crackers Price List 2017 at the website link at http://www.crackersindia.com/
About CrackersIndia.com:
CrackersIndia.com is the online shopping site maintained by Akshayaa Agencies, the renowned manufacturer and wholesale seller of premium quality fireworks, based in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. They specialize in offering high quality crackers at reasonable prices. For this Diwali 2017, they are offering a 50% flat discount on their entire product range.
Contact Details
Akshayaa Crackers
2181, Nehru Road, Sivakasi - 626123.
Customer Care No: 09962122309
Web: http://www.crackersindia.com
Email: akshayaacracker@
Contact
Senthil Kumar
***@crackersindia.com
