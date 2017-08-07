 
FreshHomezis extending its Professional Home and Office Painting Service in Chennai

FreshHomez, a top professional painting service provider in Mumbai, is extending its professional home and office painting service in Chennai.
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- High quality painting can change the entire appearance and décor of homes, and residence owners are constantly in search of qualified home improvement companies to handle the tasks. Based in Mumbai, FreshHomez has become one of the top painting service providers in the city. It is now extending its professional home and office painting service in Chennai.

The company has been set up with the aim of providing home owners with the newest design trends, transparent prices and the best technology. It offers an easy experience to customers, and a wide variety of design options to choose from. FreshHomez offers superior Home Painting, Stenciling Painting, Texture Painting and Exterior Painting services to home owners.

The company is associated with superior services and solutions. It uses the newest techniques and tools and high quality materials to ensure superior finish and fast completion of work. This start-up company, established in 2016, has become a favorite of customers within a very short time. It is now extending its operations to Chennai. It uses digital tools to improve customer experience during booking, comparison, identification and monitoring progress.

It uses the best coatings and paints to offer high quality home painting services that can match every budget. Its painting experts use a combination of sheen, patterns and colors for texture painting. Every design is unique, and can satisfy the needs of home owners. Experts can offer an attractive finish to the paint jobs.

The experts also offer superior Stencil Painting services, which includes decorating the walls with artistic designs within a strict budget. The Exterior Painting services can save the efforts of home owners in making elaborate preparations and arrangements for decorating the external surface of homes. Its expert painting contractors can beautify homes and indoor areas.

The painting services from FreshHomez, unlike most other companies in Mumbai, are highly affordable. Experts can offer economical, superior and hassle-free painting services to customers. Customers can also get value added services, such as water proofing and exterior textures. FreshHomez is also an expert in offering Pop / Gypsum False, Wood Polishing and other services. With innovative and reliable services, the company expects to satisfy customers in Chennai as well.

About FreshHomez

FreshHomez is a web-based marketplace that offers various home-improvement services, such as professional painting, waterproofing and false-ceiling services. The company uses the newest techniques, tools and materials for the tasks.

For further information, visit https://freshhomez.com/.

Contact Information

FreshHomez

Radha Building, 55 Gulmohar Road

Juhu JVPD, Mumbai-400049

Phone no: (+91) - 8080500200

Email id: hello@freshhomez.com.

Media Contact
Team FreshHomez
080500200
***@freshhomez.com
