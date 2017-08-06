Text My Main Number Announced Features of Landline Texting Solution

Text My Main Number, USA based landline texting service provider made an announcement about their features.Ash Vyas, Director of Operations of the company shared details of features offered by them to customers in the landline texting solution.

-- Text My Main Number is a USA basedwho has been offering SMS to Landline service to their customers in the USA and Canada. The company always thrives to provide client centric services and solutions. Recently joined director of operations of Text My Main Number had addressed digital media to share about the features of offered landline texting solution and details related to each feature.The company text enables business main line number aka landline number so it can receive text messages over landline number. Furthermore, the companies using this unique business messaging solution can also send text messages from their landline number.The text enabled a landline number can send and receive picture files and messages over landline numbers.The landline texting solution offered by Text My Main Number has the mass messaging feature. According to which you can send SMS/MMS to multiple people at the same time in parallel.This feature allows scheduling an SMS/MMS which will be sent by the system automatically at a predefined date and time.This is an advanced texting feature which works on keyword based response. That means customer can set a keyword and for the appearance of that keyword, the landline texting system will send an automated response to the message sender. This makes texting automated for frequently asked questions.This is a quick texting feature. It means you can chat with the contacts by receiving and responding to text messages without leaving the window.This business texting system has an advanced contact management system in it. That not only allows you to save, edit or delete contacts as in a phonebook, but also gives the option to export contact list. Moreover, you can export a contact in VCF format.You can group more than two contacts in a group based on some theme, characteristics, etc. This contact groups can be used for sending a message by group. For example, instead of sending SMS to 50 individual numbers or contacts, you may send SMS to all 50 people in a group in one go with a single click.The landline texting solution offered by Text My Main Number is a web based solution which can be accessed from anywhere, at any time. Also, the solution is platform and device independent. Thus, it can be accessed by any device.If you are not using the web based application, then you can also forward the messages over your email address or phone number.You can see log of each message sent and received on the main line number. You can also export reports to review later. Moreover, the filters allow reviewing reports for specific criteria. This will be helpful in reviewing the usage as well as finding a specific text conversation quickly.These are a few key features highlighted by the director of operations of the company. According to her, there are many more features which are benefiting businesses in the USA and Canada. She has invited interested people to try 30 days free trial. To get a free trial account, contact Ash Vyas:1.800.797.3167