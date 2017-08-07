SUZANN K Digital Artistry - Unique Limited Edition Art

SUZANN K Digital Artistry Featured Artist at Dexter's Restaurant.

SUZANN K Digital Artistry

Suzann K

SUZANN K Digital Artistry

--is proud to announce that Dexter's Restaurant has selected fourteen of our paintings to be featured, and available for purchase in their Lake Mary location 1145 Townpark Avenue. Using creative digital techniques, as well as great attention to detail,has transformed her travel photographs into unique, limited edition, digital paintings which are printed on HD Metal. HD Metal is truly an unbelievable medium. Colors you could never imagine come to life as vivid works of art. Dexter's restaurant has had an art program for over 20 years, and local artists are shown in all four Dexter's locations in Orlando. The artwork typically changes on a monthly basis, and there is about a three-year waiting list of hopeful artist. This month SUZANN K DIgital Artistry will be featured along with 3 other talented artists. Marcia Lain Herring, Anne Marie Billings and Nick, Nix Art. If you have always wanted unique limited edition art now is the time to visit Dexter's restaurant.