 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987


SUZANN K Digital Artistry A Featured Artist at Dexter's Restaurant Lake Mary, Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SUZANN K Digital Artistry is proud to announce that Dexter's Restaurant has selected fourteen of Suzann K 's paintings to be featured, and available for purchase in their Lake Mary location 1145 Townpark Avenue.

Using creative digital techniques, as well as great attention to detail, SUZANN K  has transformed her travel photographs into unique, limited edition, digital paintings which are printed on HD Metal. HD Metal is truly an unbelievable medium. Colors you could never imagine come to life as vivid works of art.

Dexter's restaurant has had an art program for over 20 years, and local artists are shown in all four Dexter's locations in Orlando. The artwork typically changes on a monthly basis, and there is about a three-year waiting list of hopeful artist. This month SUZANN K DIgital Artistry will be featured along with 3 other talented artists. Marcia Lain Herring, Anne Marie Billings and Nick, Nix Art. If you have always wanted unique limited edition art now is the time to visit Dexter's restaurant.

http://www.suzannk.com

Contact
Suzann K
***@suzannk.com
End
Source:
Email:***@suzannk.com Email Verified
Tags:Artwork, Artist, Buy Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 13, 2017



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share