Military Writers Society Of America (MWSA) To Announce 2017 Awards Finalists

45 MWSA Authors to be Recognized for Excellence in Literature

Contact

John Cathcart

MWSA Awards Director

***@delta7book.com John CathcartMWSA Awards Director

End

-- This evening (Saturday, August 12th), the Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) will announce its 2017 Awards Finalists. The announcement will be made in two separate live stream video events. The first will occur on the MWSA Awards Director's YouTube channel at 9 PM Eastern time. At 9:30 PM, there will be an encore presentation on the organization's allied Facebook page.After the two video presentations, the 2017 Finalists will appear on the MWSA's main website (). On that page, website visitors will be able to see book titles (which include links to an individual book's details page), the author's name, and Genre/Subcategory against which the book was evaluated.MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year. During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists." Being designated as an Finalist indicates that the author will be awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.Next month (on the 7th through the 10th of September), MWSA will host its annual General Membership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The event will be capped off on Saturday evening (the 9th) with an awards banquet, where individual medal awards for the 2017 awards season will be announced.Congratulations to our 2017 Finalists!Main MWSA website, Finalists Page:YouTube Live Channel:Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/groups/MilitaryWriters/For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com