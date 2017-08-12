News By Tag
Military Writers Society Of America (MWSA) To Announce 2017 Awards Finalists
45 MWSA Authors to be Recognized for Excellence in Literature
After the two video presentations, the 2017 Finalists will appear on the MWSA's main website (see link below). On that page, website visitors will be able to see book titles (which include links to an individual book's details page), the author's name, and Genre/Subcategory against which the book was evaluated.
MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year. During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists." Being designated as an Finalist indicates that the author will be awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.
Next month (on the 7th through the 10th of September), MWSA will host its annual General Membership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The event will be capped off on Saturday evening (the 9th) with an awards banquet, where individual medal awards for the 2017 awards season will be announced.
Congratulations to our 2017 Finalists!
For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com
