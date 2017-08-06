 
'Exit Earth' Dystopian Short Story Collection Funded On Kickstarter, Aiming For Stretch Goal

Stories by authors Mike Carey (Girl with all the Gifts), Toby Litt (Beatniks), James Miller (Lost Boys) and Courttia Newland (The Scholar) to feature in Storgy magazine's first printed anthology alongside competition winners
 
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- STORGY.COM is an online Arts & Entertainment Magazine specializing in short stories, author interviews, book reviews, film reviews, art, photography, and more. STORGY Magazine has published over 500 Short Stories by over 300 writers from across the world and now they are taking their passion to print via Kickstarter.

The EXIT EARTH anthology, comprising 14 stories by the Winners and Finalists in the Exit Earth Short Story Competition judged by Diane Cooke (award-winning author of Man v. Nature) is now fully funded at £6000.00. It will include original illustrations for each story by well-known artists HarlotvonCharlotte, Amie Dearlove, Carrie South and Rob Pearce.

Perks for backers, available from £5 to £500, include original artworks, tote bags, short story critiques, original bookmarks and tickets to the Exit Earth launch party. The Exit Earth Kickstarter appeal was chosen by Kickstarter as one of their 'Projects We Love'.

Storgy has already reached their first stretch goal: four additional short stories will be contributed by well-known authors Mike Carey (Girl with all the Gifts), Toby Litt (Beatniks), James Miller (Lost Boys) and Courttia Newland (The Scholar). These will be featured alongside stories by the competition winner Rachel Connor and the second and third prize winners Duncan Abel and Alan Robson.

Storgy are now hoping to reach their second stretch goal: if they raise £8,000 they will include a further four short stories by Storgy staff members in the EXIT EARTH Anthology. 5% of all additional funding above £6000, their original funding target, will be donated to the Literacy Fund.

"Ever since we first embarked on our STORGY journey we have dreamt of publishing print books and officially joining the illustrious publishing industry, and with your support, we can finally secure a spot on bookshelves and sit among the greats.  The launch of STORGY BOOKS will enable us to share the words of our wonderful writers via the beauty of the printed page" said Tomek Dzido, Storgy's Editor.

Visit the Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/exitearth/exit-earth... to find out more or go to https://storgy.com

Media Contact
Ross Jeffery
+447738 968 359
***@storgy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@storgy.com
Tags:Dystopia, Anthology, Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:London - Middlesex - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
