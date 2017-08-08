Country(s)
Ship Your Car Now Expands Car Shipping Business
New office needed for additional staff to service demand for vehicle shipping.
This new corporate expansion surge includes several new staff, and a continued search for vehicle shipping agents.
"The growth at the company is exciting, and we are very pleased to be able to offer more auto transport services domestically and overseas," says Gavin Kesten, SYCN's CEO. "Ship Your Car Now, is becoming a strong brand in the market as we near 100,000 vehicles shipped. Our Heavy Haul, also continues to grow as our specialized agents really understand the space," added Kesten.
The expansion was also necessary to accommodate growth in other business services at Ship Your Car Now. In addition to car shipping, SYNC specializes in shipment logistics of construction, manufacturing, industrial and agriculture equipment, as well as oil/ energy equipment. These services fall into the Heavy Equipment Shipping, or what insiders call "Heavy Haul."
