

Ship Your Car Now Expands Car Shipping Business New office needed for additional staff to service demand for vehicle shipping. 1 2 Vehicle Shipping - Car Hauler sycnlogo BOCA RATON, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- An industry leader, Ship Your Car Now (



This new corporate expansion surge includes several new staff, and a continued search for vehicle shipping agents.



"The growth at the company is exciting, and we are very pleased to be able to offer more auto transport services domestically and overseas," says Gavin Kesten, SYCN's CEO. "Ship Your Car Now, is becoming a strong brand in the market as we near 100,000 vehicles shipped. Our Heavy Haul, also continues to grow as our specialized agents really understand the space," added Kesten.



The expansion was also necessary to accommodate growth in other business services at Ship Your Car Now. In addition to car shipping, SYNC specializes in shipment logistics of construction, manufacturing, industrial and agriculture equipment, as well as oil/ energy equipment. These services fall into the Heavy Equipment Shipping, or what insiders call "Heavy Haul."



Learn more about Ship Your Car Now, view car shipping rates, get a quote, check out reviews and more at



Contact

ShipYourCarNow.com

Jeff Stanislow

866-390-0354

***@shipyourcarnow.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12658120/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12658120/2 ShipYourCarNow.comJeff Stanislow866-390-0354 End -- An industry leader, Ship Your Car Now ( www.shipyourcarnow.com ) features standard domestic door-to-door shipment, pickup and delivery + international shipping, as well as oversize vehicles and marine vessels. Now announcing corporate expansion with new offices relocated to 1160 South Rogers Circle, BOCA RATON, FL 33487.This new corporate expansion surge includes several new staff, and a continued search for vehicle shipping agents."The growth at the company is exciting, and we are very pleased to be able to offer more auto transport services domestically and overseas," says Gavin Kesten, SYCN's CEO. "Ship Your Car Now, is becoming a strong brand in the market as we near 100,000 vehicles shipped. Our Heavy Haul, also continues to grow as our specialized agents really understand the space," added Kesten.The expansion was also necessary to accommodate growth in other business services at Ship Your Car Now. In addition to car shipping, SYNC specializes in shipment logistics of construction, manufacturing, industrial and agriculture equipment, as well as oil/ energy equipment. These services fall into the Heavy Equipment Shipping, or what insiders call "Heavy Haul."Learn more about Ship Your Car Now, view car shipping rates, get a quote, check out reviews and more at www.shipyourcarnow.com Source : Ship Your Car Now Email : ***@shipyourcarnow.com Tags : Car Shipping , Vehicle Shipping , Auto Transport Industry : Automotive , Shipping , Transportation Location : Boca Raton - Florida - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

