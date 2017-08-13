 
News By Tag
* Toastmasters
* Speaking And Leadership
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brampton
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Toastmasters Club to launch in Historic Brampton 1892 Schoolhouse

The Worldwide Pioneer in Communication and Leadership Development will hold meetings in what was once a one-room schoolhouse promoted by Dr. Edgerton Ryerson, the "father" of the Ontario education system.
 
 
Historic Meeting Location for Brampton Talks Toastmasters
Historic Meeting Location for Brampton Talks Toastmasters
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Toastmasters
Speaking And Leadership
Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
Brampton - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

BRAMPTON, Ontario - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Brampton Talks Toastmasters Club is holding its first meeting on Monday September 11, 2017 at Ebenezer Community Hall, just south of Gore Meadows Recreation Center and Library.  A critical aspect of a Toastmasters club is the Toastmasters Education Program and Ebenezer Community Hall provides the perfect backdrop. This standalone building offers all the modern amenities, plenty of parking, and the look of a quaint 1800's school house​.

"I can't think of a better place to hold a Toastmasters Meeting," comments Sue Hopcroft, founder/sponsor of the new club.

This new club will continue to develop and practice communication and leadership skills in the safe, supportive environment Toastmasters has been known for since its inception in 1924. Members work through projects and assignments that enable them to build real–world skills in a variety of disciplines. The Toastmasters proven curriculum was built on four principles of experiential learning, peer feedback, mentoring, and self-pacing that makes it ideal for adult education in our fast-paced lives.

Ebenezer Community Hall provides quiet meeting space, plenty of parking and accessibility.  Meetings are each Monday, starting September 11, 2017 from 7:15pm to 9:15pm.

For further information or to join the club contact us at bramptontalks@toastmasters86.org or visit www.bramptontalkstoastmasters.com

District 86 Toastmasters

District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/).

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org (http://www.toastmasters.org/). Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor, Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2017 - 2018
***@toastmasters86.org
End
Source:District 86 Toastmasters
Email:***@toastmasters86.org Email Verified
Tags:Toastmasters, Speaking And Leadership, Education
Industry:Education
Location:Brampton - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share