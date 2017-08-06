News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Open House at 11 South Road in Chester, NJ, this Sunday, August 13th 2017
Come experience this stunning Colonial on five plus splendid acres with pool just 13 miles from trains to NYC.
According to Sales Associate and owner Pamela Golgolab of Coldwell Banker in Mendham, the setting offers its owners a world of activity all year long. Golgolab explains, "With most of the property splendid woods, owners enjoy amazing views, especially in the fall with colors blazing and apple trees ready to pick. In the winter, you'll enjoy skiing, snowboarding and sleigh riding down your own hill. During the spring, there are no fuss flowering perennial gardens, fruit bearing trees and awakening woods perfect to explore and hike. Once summer comes, you'll be relaxing poolside, picking berries or playing sports on the open field. It truly is the ideal setting for all seasons."
Through its entry door adorned by lead glass side lights, the home boasts an inviting marble foyer with oak staircase. "Entertaining is stylish and easy in the spacious formal dining room with nook for a large server, and elegant living room which spans an entire wing of the home," notes Golgolab. "Gorgeous wood shutters add a classic touch to the living room's front, back and side windows."
Family and friends will all love to gather in the heart of the home – a center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, pantry, and access to the spacious family room with brick surround fireplace. "The views from the picture window in the family room and the sliders to the outer deck and pool make this area of the home just perfect for entertaining and relaxing," describes Golgolab.
Upstairs, owners will enjoy a spacious suite with dressing area, marble topped dual vanities, walk-in closet and separate marble shower and lavatory. Three additional spacious bedrooms with custom closets and full tiled bath with newer granite topped vanity complete the upper level.
Other features include hardwood, tile and marble floors, a first level laundry room with front loading washer and dryer, powder room with pantry, and two car garage with storage space and access to unfinished lofts space. "The full basement is ready to finish and create any space desired," she adds.
The home is complimented by its location in Chester Township in Morris County, NJ, one of the state's most picturesque areas with highly acclaimed schools, beautiful parks and recreation, and easy commuter access to Routes 287, 78 and 80. "The town evokes old world charm in its historic downtown Main Street with quaint shops and eateries and is host to numerous events throughout the year including a fall Craft Show, parades, and concerts," explains Golgolab. "The town has perfectly embraced its resident's everyday needs with convenient shopping centers, high end stores, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, national and family run businesses, pet stores, and natural food options to name a few. There's even a town butcher, throw-back candy store, cozy coffee shops, and unique toy store. And sweeping farmland offers amazing fresh and seasonal produce."
For tours or additional information on this home and others in and around Chester, NJ, please contact Sales Associate Pamela Golgolab of Coldwell Banker in Mendham on cell at (908) 625-1929 or pamela.golgolab@
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 55 offices with more than 3,100 affiliated sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, N.Y. to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, N.Y. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for more information.
Contact
Pamela Golgolab
***@cbmoves.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse