 
News By Tag
* Eclipse
* Total Solar Eclipse
* August total eclipse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876


Want The Best Possible View Of The Solar Eclipse?

 
Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- An amateur astronomer has written a unique traveler's guide that assures any eclipse traveler easy directions to uncrowded areas within the highly-desired "two-minute-totality" zone.

Green Valley, Arizona   August 11, 2017

Existing books and internet directions recommend countless cities that will be crowded beyond anything ever seen if the predicted millions follow the directions. A unique new book details twenty-two spots where Interstate Highways actually cross the eclipse centerline.  Then it provides directions to over twenty-seven-hundred miles of highways, ALL within the two-minute-totality zone! View totality in total privacy and easily relocate to avoid clouds.

"Total Solar Eclipse 2017 – How To Beat The Crowds And Get The Best View" is available for rush order on Smashwords.com and Create Space.com.

The customer support team is always ready to passionately attend to every inquiry.

Contact:  Dr. James Burton Anderson, Lions Pride Publishing, P.O. Box 2100, Green Valley, AZ 85622; burta193811@yahoo.com; 520-398-3107.

Contact
: Dr. James Burton Anderson
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Lions Pride Publishing
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse, August total eclipse
Industry:Engineering
Location:Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Royalemedia PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share