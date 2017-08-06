 
Industry News





Student MENTAL HEALTH Advocate Gratis Booking Apperances for Back to College

As students return to campuses nationwide, global speaker and recent college graduate Jacob Griffin has insight on what students face & parents can expect—along how to identify students in distress.
 
 
CINCINNATI - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- As students return to campuses nationwide, global speaker and recent college graduate Jacob Griffin has insight on what students face & parents can expect—along how to identify students in distress.

Ø  On campus Griffin advocated for an increase in mental health services for students. He formed a chapter of the national campus mental health organization Active Minds, bringing 220+ students together in the orgs. first year and procuring 15k worth of campus programing including a backpack display of students lost to suicide and speaker Kevin Briggs, "Guardian of the Golden Gate," known for his work as a California state highway patrolman credited for preventing 200+ suicides on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Today, Griffin has founded a national 501c/3 aimed toward increasing mental health services for students on campuses nationwide.

·        Counseling centers according to national reports are seeing an annual 30% increase in demand for services by students in need the past several years.

·        18-24 is the most common time for the onset of mental illness. The added stressors of college can increase the odds.

·        Students being away from home for the first time sometimes isolate themselves in campus dorms and fall into depression

Jacob Griffin | Professional Profile - LinkedIn (https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc...)

Jake -Jacob Griffin, Founder and President - Active Minds at Ball State ... (https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc...)

https://www.scribd.com/document/356137251/Griffin-s-Nonprofit-Report-and-Mission

https://www.scribd.com/document/356137202/University-Counseling-Center-Director-Survey-Stats-2016-Monograph-Public-1

www.JacobGriffin.us Portfolio & WIKIPEDIA (https://griffinambitions.net/director/landing/index.html)

b-roll FLYOVER backpack display Ball State Muncie

GRATIS PERSONAL APPERANCE & INTERVIEW *limited to 1 national morning show[first come first served] & 1 local station interview per market w/guest(Griffin) having ROFR(Right of first refusal)*
DIRECT CELL FOR SCHEDULING: (513)502-5959 or OFFICE (877)569-MIND ext 5454

Monty Wolf, Executive Assistant to JMG
(877)569-MIND ext.5454 or mwolf@griffinlink.com
***@griffinambitions.com
Source:Student Mental Health Policy Alliance, Vital Time
Email:***@griffinambitions.com Email Verified
