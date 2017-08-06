News By Tag
Student MENTAL HEALTH Advocate Gratis Booking Apperances for Back to College
As students return to campuses nationwide, global speaker and recent college graduate Jacob Griffin has insight on what students face & parents can expect—along how to identify students in distress.
Ø On campus Griffin advocated for an increase in mental health services for students. He formed a chapter of the national campus mental health organization Active Minds, bringing 220+ students together in the orgs. first year and procuring 15k worth of campus programing including a backpack display of students lost to suicide and speaker Kevin Briggs, "Guardian of the Golden Gate," known for his work as a California state highway patrolman credited for preventing 200+ suicides on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Today, Griffin has founded a national 501c/3 aimed toward increasing mental health services for students on campuses nationwide.
· Counseling centers according to national reports are seeing an annual 30% increase in demand for services by students in need the past several years.
· 18-24 is the most common time for the onset of mental illness. The added stressors of college can increase the odds.
· Students being away from home for the first time sometimes isolate themselves in campus dorms and fall into depression
