Stephenson's August 18 Auction Features World Traveler's Estate Collection of Fine Gold Jewelry
Auction's 600 lots also include art, midcentury modern furniture, silver, Americana, Kentucky Derby Trophy poster signed by 55 winning jockeys, trainers & horse owners
The jewelry selection includes rings, earrings, necklaces, cuff bracelets, brooches, stickpins, cufflinks, pocket watches and wristwatches. Many design periods, origins and styles are represented, from Victorian and Edwardian to retro, contemporary and Native American.
"Ruth purchased fine jewelry in every country she and her husband visited. She particularly loved opals, gold and diamonds, which will be evident to anyone previewing her collection,"
Lot 44, a substantial 18K gold lion brooch, presents a whimsical expression with enlarged cabochon ruby and diamond eyes, a ruby nose and an open mouth that secures a half-carat diamond. With a weight of 15.3 dwt, it is expected to make $1,000-$2,000. Stunning platinum drop earrings with diamonds weighing 2.35 carats (total) come with an original 1984 receipt from Gimbel's department store and will be offered as Lot 31 with a $600-$1,200 estimate. Leading the timepieces is Lot 76, a Rossel & Fils (Geneva) enameled gold key-wind pocket watch stamped "18K" and estimated at $400-$600.
Three of Ruth London's furs will follow the fine jewelry. Two full-length Canadian lynx coats are included, one of them, Lot 226, with a label from Diane Furs. The other coat, Lot 230, whose design incorporates lynx paws, has a label from Philadelphia Main Line furrier Phil M. Stupp (now known as Stupp Furs). Each coat is estimated at $1,000-$2,000. In addition, there is a full-length ranch mink coat with fox collar and cuffs from Mirrow's Furs. Entered as Lot 227, it is offered with a $600-$1,200 estimate.
Bids are also coming in steadily for 22 lots of Herend "fishnet" porcelain animals, including a lavender Stingray, Panda eating bamboo, Kangaroo with joey in pouch, Boxer (dog), Gorilla, Puffin, Octopus and other very nicely executed examples. Each is estimated at $200-$400. The group will be auctioned consecutively starting with Lot 21, a green Squirrel figurine.
The fine art category is led by Lot 448, an exemplary Conrad Schwiering (American, 1916-1986) oil-on-canvas titled The Ropers. Signed and dated 1977, and bearing the artist's label and original price sticker on verso, the 30 x 40-inch (sight) scene of cowboys roping Hereford cattle has a pleasing composition with a mountain range and cloud-filled sky in the background. The painting came from a Bucks County, Pa., estate and is accompanied by two letters written by the artist in which he discusses the commission for the artwork and its pricing. Estimate: $8,000-$16,000
The buoyant market for midcentury furniture will be well served on August 18 with quality pieces by some of the most sought-after names of the period. Highlights include: an Eileen Gray 'Transat' chair, $600-$1,000;
There are 16 World War I-era posters in the auction, many with themes or imagery not often seen, such as Lot 452, an Adolph Treidler poster depicting a woman in overalls and cap, holding up a bi-plane. It reads: "For Every Fighter A Woman Worker – Care For Her Through The YWCA." Estimate: $100-$200.
A great rarity from the horseracing world, Lot 423 is a Kentucky Derby Trophy poster hand-signed by 55 winning jockeys, trainers and owners. Nearly all of the signatures include the year of the signer's Kentucky Derby win. "This is one of only 16 posters of its type," said Cindy Stephenson. "It took 17 months and more than a dozen airline flights to obtain all of the signatures. All represent horseracing royalty, with connections to some legendary winners, such as Secretariat, American Pharaoh and California Chrome. We're honored to be able to auction this historically important poster." Estimate: $6,000-$8,000.
Stephenson's Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 Summer Antiques & Decorative Arts Auction will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The pre-auction inspection will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 1-7 p.m., and on auction day from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. The gallery is located in suburban Philadelphia at 1005 Industrial Blvd., Southampton, PA 18966. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers (http://bit.ly/
For additional information on any lot in the sale, call Cindy Stephenson at 215-322-6182 or e-mail info@stephensonsauction.com. Visit Stephenson's Auctioneers online at www.stephensonsauction.com.
