Mindboggling potential cockup in forensic testing
When the government did away with in house forensic laboratories and handed over to private enterprise, it sounds like a perfectly good idea. Right now, it looks like it may have turned into a national disaster
Earlier this year, ther Randox scandal hit the press. Randox testing services are a very substantial company. They sponsor the Grand Natioal for example and that is where you may have heard their name mentioned. But tragically two of their employees were arrested and then bailed on the back of an allegation that they had been tampering with the blood samples. It might be a drink or drugs case, but it might just as easily be a family or murder case. If there is a reasonable doubt and if the jury or the Magistrates cannot be "sure", then the Defendant must be acquitted.
Whilst initially the news from Randox was that it only related to a miniscule number of cases, we now hear the number mentioned is 6000. Who knows- it may be many more.
It may be that someone who has been subject to testing of this sort is awaiting trial or has already been convicted. If so, we can establish whether you are a Ranxox case. If you want to join our mailing list on this whole affair, just email us at: claims@randoxclaims.co.uk or fill in the briefest of forms on our website: http://www.randoxclaims.co.uk
Contact
John McCarthy
***@randoxclaims.co.uk
