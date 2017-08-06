 
Mindboggling potential cockup in forensic testing

When the government did away with in house forensic laboratories and handed over to private enterprise, it sounds like a perfectly good idea. Right now, it looks like it may have turned into a national disaster
 
ALDERLEY EDGE, England - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Many legal cases require a blood test to be taken in order to prove the case. Some years ago in Greater Manchester, we dealt with a huge scandal conceened the swabs that were used by GMP in the courseb of taking blood samples in drink driving cases. Guess what.... the swabs were at source contaminated with alcohol. The result was catastrophic. I acted for more than 300 claimants who were in many instances compensated very generiously because they had been prosecuted and often convicted on false and unreliable evidence. In all from recollection, we generated over £2 million in compensation.

Earlier this year, ther Randox scandal hit the press. Randox testing services are a very substantial company. They sponsor the Grand Natioal for example and that is where you may have heard their name mentioned. But tragically two of their employees were arrested and then bailed on the back of an allegation that they had been tampering with the blood samples. It might be a drink or drugs case, but it might just as easily be a family or murder case. If there is a reasonable doubt and if the jury or the Magistrates cannot be "sure", then the Defendant must be acquitted.

Whilst initially the news from Randox was that it only related to a miniscule number of cases, we now hear the number mentioned is 6000. Who knows- it may be many more.

It may be that someone who has been subject to testing of this sort is awaiting trial or has already been convicted. If so, we can establish whether you are a Ranxox case. If you want to join our mailing list on this whole affair, just email us at: claims@randoxclaims.co.uk   or fill in the briefest of forms on our website: http://www.randoxclaims.co.uk

John McCarthy
claims@randoxclaims.co.uk
