August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1211109876

Explainer Videos: A Passing Fad or Legit Marketing Strategy?

Explainer videos are getting a lot of hype, and for good reason. They're a way to summarize and sell your business in a nutshell, doing the hard work for you.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- More than that, explainer videos are delivering measurable results to thousands of businesses.

So if you're asking whether explainer videos actually work, the answer is a solid yes—and we have the facts to prove it.

More Communication

According to Dr. James McQuivey of Forrester Research, a one minute video, can communicate the equivalent of 1.8 million words worth of text. And you thought your mother in law had a lot to say! But more than that, Unbounce reports that videos help viewers retain over 50% more info than text and images alone. This means that videos can be more powerful than even the best blogs and graphics combined! What business wouldn't want to leverage this kind of direct communication with their customer?

Bottom Line? Video is the king of communication.

Tweet: Videos are more powerful than blogs and graphics combined! What wouldn't business want to leverage this kind of direct communication?

More Platforms, More Audiences

Not only do explainer videos deliver a message more efficiently and effectively, but businesses are seeing higher customer engagement across platforms. Since not everyone's tech usage is the same, you can use the same video to speak in different languages— languages like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Google+, LinkedIn, and email, along with your own blog and website. That means you invest in one video that reaches multiple audiences.

A Forbes study reports that businesses can gain more exposure with a video on YouTube, by reaching the 60% of lead business execs that prefer online videos to text. While MVD reports that a well-executed promo video can increase conversion rates up to 80% on a landing page, and bump open and click through rates on an email campaign up to 60%. A short explainer videos (http://motioncue.com/explainervideos) is also easily shareable, making it the perfect content to go viral. Just ask PooPourri, whose viral explainer video put them on the map, now boasting a cool 150k likes on Facebook, 15k Twitter followers, and selling over 17 million dollars of bottles since 2006.

Bottom Line? Explainer videos can be shared on a gajillion different social platforms, to engage with the people you want to reach.

More Of What Matters

An explainer video gives consumers all the info they need to make a buying decision, in under two minutes. You can put your best foot forward, while summing up your business with language and graphics that are entertaining and accessible to potential customers. This means, after you put the work in, your video is able to offer the perfect pitch again and again. Just ask Dropbox, who grew from zero to a million users in just five years with simply a logo and an explainer video on their home page. Dropbox's innovative use of a video is catching on, and for obvious reasons.

A well-executed explainer video can do the hard work of explaining who you are and why you matter. After all, that's what every business wants potential customers to know, and why not do it in less than two minutes?

Bottom Line: An explainer video is your short and awesome sales pitch, that hits the right note again and again.

Tweet:  A well-executed explainer video can do the hard work of explaining who you are and why you matter.

We'd love to help you. Explainer videos (link) are pretty much our thing. Get in touch to figure out how we can make a video work for your business.

Resource By :  http://motioncue.com/explainer-videos-passing-fad-legit-m...

Click to Share