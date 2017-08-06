News By Tag
2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning and 2017 Diversity Pageants USA Open Casting Call
Celebrity Fashion Designer Ammar Rhaima from Ammar's Tailoring and Celebrity Make Up and Sylist, Fashion/Graphic Designer Gabriel Escamilla Fashions and Masks Designs and Celebrity Fashion Designer Dalila Landeros to be featured on 8-27-2017.
The event will feature Red Carpet Arrivals, Live Performances by Lovable and Legendary Singer/Performer Linda England and Singer-Songwriter/
The Fashion Shows will be featuring: Celebrity Fashion Designer Ammar Rhaima from Ammar's Tailoring and Celebrity Make Up and Sylist, Fashion/Graphic Designer Gabriel Escamilla Fashions and Masks Designs. Also their future Queens Silvia E. Garcia and Janey Nalinchaiyasit will be wearing custom designs by Fashion Designer Dalila Landeros, disenadora de moda.
During the event, they will have the Re-Crowning of 2016 Diversity Pageants 1st Runner-Ups! Silvia E. Garcia from Mexico and Janey Nalinchaiyasit from Thailand.
Silvia E. Garcia, from Mexico who her English is limited is breaking barriers on an English pageant, was Mrs. Diversity News 1st runner up at 2016 Diversity Pageants but, she will be crown queen on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Janey Nalinchaiyasit from Thailand and a model was Miss Diversity News 1st runner up at 2016 Diversity Pageants but, she will be crown queen on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
To attend the 2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning and 2017 Diversity Pageants USA Open Casting Call & Fashion Show Kick-Off Red Carpet and After Party events you can purchase your tickets $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase online tickets for Diversity Pageants USA fashion show and casting call go to: https://tinyurl.com/
Diversity News Productions producer of 2016 Diversity Pageants New Queens Re-Crowning and 2017 Diversity Pageants USA Open Casting Call & Fashion Show Kick-Off wants to thanks the following sponsors for making this event possible: Hollywood Actor's Showcase, SAS Movie Studios, World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations, Diversity News Magazine Awards, Golden Hands by Galina, SouthMain Rejuvenation Institute, Bob Delgadillo Photography, Maxx Promos by Mutch Carino, Diversity News Magazine, Diversity News Television, Diversity News Radio, Miss Diversity News Beauty Pageants Magazine, Diversity News Publications, Party By 5, GOT Anchored Online Magazine, Manila Up International Magazine, S.A.S. Rentals Caterer, Ammar's Tailoring, MB Style Collections, Gabriel Escamilla Fashions and Masks Designs, Dalila Landeros, Disenadora de Moda, Elevation Bar and Lounge. Also Thank You to Singer/Performer Linda England, Singer-Songwriter/
Diversity Pageants USA are still searching for sponsors for this event and their future Red Carpet & Beauty Pageants Competitions!
The 1st annual Diversity Pageants USA formerly Diversity Pageants crowning ceremony and red carpet event was held on November 5, 2016 at The Performing Arts Education Center, new state-of-the-
The 2st annual Diversity Pageants USA Crowning Ceremony and Red Carpet event has sponsorship opportunities for in-kind products, services, online souvenir program as well, as the step and repeat/media wall. For more information call (213) 321-9408 or (818) 787-1249.
The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants USA formerly Diversity Pageants in the categories: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News. If you want to be part of Diversity Pageants USA and you are serious to take this challenge and you want to accomplish your dreams or goals, you can join by applying online at http://missandmrsdiversity.com/
Any accredited member of the media/press who are interested in covering our red carpet arrivals or crowning show event, please email your Name, Media/Outlet name, Website, telephone/cellular to: worldwidevitalpr@
About Diversity Pageants USA: Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity, Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News, Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity and Inclusive included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 10 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit www.diversitypageantsusa.com or missandmrsdiversity.com
