News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sai Wire Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Comes Up as a Trustable Supplier of High Safety Perimeter Fences
It is a well-known company with the experienced professionals based in Delhi NCR. This company manufactures the different variety of security fences such as concertina coil, concertina wire, fencing wire, barbed wire, concertina razor wire, razor blade wire & all other types of security wires. Concertina Coil is the specialty of this company & all the products introduced by Sai Wire is of high quality with the best security solution.
This is the reason; the organization has figured out how to keep up an across the nationwide distribution network.
This company also include the products like ground fencing concertina wire, concertina razor barbed tape, punched tape concertina coil, barbed wire, wall top fencing concertina wire, super razor punched barbed tape wire, razor flat wrap fence, triple concertina coil fencing, high carbon spring steel wire, electrical concertina fencing with intrusion detection system, razor wire diamond mesh, PVC coated chain link fence, razor chain link mesh and a lot more.
The team of the company is fulfilling with the company standards since 2004. SWMPL focus on superior quality & regularly come up with latest items varieties. The in-house testing laboratory of this organization reliably consents to the quality standards, according to ISO 9001:2008 rules. Your budget is not going to get hampered at any point of time, as providing price effective or economical products is the significant look out of the group here. Higher quality covering system is set up by the group here with a guarantee the maintainability of the concertina coil, even in the hardest conditions.
For More Details Visit us at: http://www.saiwire.com
Contact
Ms. Neerja Kumari (Director)
Phone: +91-9310864665
***@saiwire.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse