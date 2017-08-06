Stringent Safety Regulations Trigger the Growth of Acid Proof Lining Industry

Increasing demand for safeguarding of industrial surfaces that are exposed to corrosive chemicals is fuelling the growth of acid proof lining market all across the globe.

Contact

99 Wall Street ,Suite No-527, New York, NY 10005

+ 1-646-568-7747

***@goldsteinresearch.com 99 Wall Street ,Suite No-527, New York, NY 10005+ 1-646-568-7747

End

-- Rising number of chemical and manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan is anticipated to sprout the demand for acid proof lining in the upcoming future. The market of chemical industry end user is forecasted to grow at fastest rate over the forecast period. The augmenting urge of providing durable solution to industrial infrastructure such as floors, tiles, walls etc are observed as key boosters for acid proof lining markets. The manufacturers are focusing towards the advancement of acid proof linings due to rising demand for advanced industrial linings. Chemicals industry segment is forecast to constitute of 32.8% value share of the market by the end of 2024.o Ceramic Brick Liningo Carbon Brick Liningo Tile Liningo Thermoplastics Liningo Fluoro polymer Liningo Solvent-borne technologyo Waterborne technologyo Powder-based technologyo Energy and power industryo Construction industryo Automotive industryo Chemicals industryo Mining & metallurgy industryo Otherso North America (US, Canada)o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)o Rest of the Worldcontains detailed overview of the global acid proof lining market in terms of market segmentation by product Type, by material type, by technology type, by End-user.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global acid proof lining market which includes profiling of companies such as BASF Coating GmBH, Ashland Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coatings Inc., Hempel A/S, International Paint Limited, Steuler-KCH GmbH, STEBBINS Engineering and Manufacturing Company, AGRU Kunststofftechnik, Simona AG, Säureschutz und Kunststoffbau Gmbh, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global acid proof lining market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Based in the US,(https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/)currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.Steve Blade(Global Sales Head)USA: + 1-646-568-7747Canada: 1-437-886-1181UK: +44-203-318-6627sales@goldsteinresearch.comwww.goldsteinresearch.com