South Coast Radiology Announces New Imaging Location on the Gold Coast VARSITY LAKES, Australia - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- South Coast Radiology, the Gold Coast's leading diagnostic imaging provider for over 50 years, has announced today it will be expanding patient access by opening a new practice at 151 Smith Street in Southport, QLD. South Coast Radiology Smith Street will officially open for business on Monday 21st August 2017 and will offer patients the latest in imaging technology including EOS 3D Skeletal Imaging, Computed Tomography, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound and Interventional Procedures.



Warren Berry, General Manager at South Coast Radiology expressed great enthusiasm regarding this new state of the art facility, which is strategically located nearby the new Gold Coast Health & Knowledge Precinct (GCHKP), an emerging health and innovation hub on the Gold Coast;



"SCR Smith Street marks our 3rd Southport practice, positioning South Coast Radiology as the most fully comprehensive diagnostic imaging service provider in the Southport area."



The new Smith Street practice is located on level 1 of the new Spine Centre Building and will provide GP's, Specialists and Allied Health practitioners with convenient same day appointments, free easy accessible parking, and fast report turn-around times for their patients.



About South Coast Radiology



South Coast Radiology is the Gold Coast's leader in diagnostic medical imaging services and one of the largest and longest standing radiology organisations in South East Queensland. Over the past 50 years, it has expanded to 13 convenient practice locations across the Tweed and Gold Coast including two hospital based sites and two regional locations in Toowoomba at Darling Downs Radiology and Mackay at Mackay Radiology. The company is one of the largest private employers on the Gold Coast, with over 300 staff including radiologists, radiographers, nuclear medicine technologists, sonographers, registered nurses, administrative staff, medical liaisons and clerical support.



Trusted by Doctors... Preferred by Patients



Learn more online at



Media Contact

Valerie Maples

Business Development Manager

0755808588

vmaples@scr.com.au Valerie MaplesBusiness Development Manager0755808588 End -- South Coast Radiology, the Gold Coast's leading diagnostic imaging provider for over 50 years, has announced today it will be expanding patient access by opening a new practice at 151 Smith Street in Southport, QLD. South Coast Radiology Smith Street will officially open for business on Monday 21st August 2017 and will offer patients the latest in imaging technology including EOS 3D Skeletal Imaging, Computed Tomography, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound and Interventional Procedures.Warren Berry, General Manager at South Coast Radiology expressed great enthusiasm regarding this new state of the art facility, which is strategically located nearby the new Gold Coast Health & Knowledge Precinct (GCHKP), an emerging health and innovation hub on the Gold Coast;"SCR Smith Street marks our 3rd Southport practice, positioning South Coast Radiology as the most fully comprehensive diagnostic imaging service provider in the Southport area."The new Smith Street practice is located on level 1 of the new Spine Centre Building and will provide GP's, Specialists and Allied Health practitioners with convenient same day appointments, free easy accessible parking, and fast report turn-around times for their patients.South Coast Radiology is the Gold Coast's leader in diagnostic medical imaging services and one of the largest and longest standing radiology organisations in South East Queensland. Over the past 50 years, it has expanded to 13 convenient practice locations across the Tweed and Gold Coast including two hospital based sites and two regional locations in Toowoomba at Darling Downs Radiology and Mackay at Mackay Radiology. The company is one of the largest private employers on the Gold Coast, with over 300 staff including radiologists, radiographers, nuclear medicine technologists, sonographers, registered nurses, administrative staff, medical liaisons and clerical support.Learn more online at http://www.scr.com.au Source : South Coast Radiology Email : ***@scr.com.au Tags : Radiology , Xray , Diagnostic Imaging , Gold Coast , Medical Industry : Medical Location : Varsity Lakes - Queensland - Australia Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

