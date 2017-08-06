News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Face Of Entreprenurship is Changing
My name is Khalilah Olokunola, I went from the Block to the Boardroom & on Aug 4-6th 2017 we hosted The WHH Weekend Intensive in Wilmington NC. A weekend of empowering personal & professional development for women who are Glass Ceiling Breakers | Kingdom Builders or who desire to be in business | in their career & in their life.
Using the Shoe story of a famous disney princess this INTENSIVE spoke to owning an opportunity to show up when it may arise and maximize its potential . Cinderella didn't change her face in the film just her clothes , it was the confidence she had that made her look different.
This was the 1st event of its kind that is business focused with Christian Kingdom principles and more than 100 women showed up to reposition themselves in the marketplace to make impact and lets be honest to make money .
We wanted to build upon our beliefs not only with our shout but our shoe stories that led us to developing these businesses that are the problem solving answers others may have been praying for or looking for .
Real Entrepreneurism has long been set aside and shown as flashing lights with glitz and glamour but we know that you may have to be broken in order to be prepared to build and your backstory is not a hinderance but part of the foundation because when you can share your What & Why you will figure out your how .
So some may start businesses to make money but others do it out of the pain they experienced, out of the lack they encountered , out of the rejection they have lived that led them to a place of making the decision to be the forerunner in a field from an emotional experience .
The 10 women that we call the new face of entrepreneurism all have stories but they have worked hard through vigorous Business Catalyst Class to learn the basics & intermediary components they needed to launch and they were from ILM, ATL , Winston Salem & VA
Some of our speakers for this event included :
Seriel Entrepreneur & Investor Mr. George Taylor - Chairman , Next Glass, Untapped & Founder of No Colors Brewing that actively hire gang members in Wilmington NC
Margaret Stargell - CEO of Coastal Horizon & President of The Willie Stargell Foundation named after her late husband baseball hall of famer Willie Stargell
Dr. Cynthia Devita , Entrepreneur (Coastal Designer Glass & Max Muscle ) & Psychologist - Nuclear Gate Keeper who assesses an individuals capacity to manage a nuclear power plant
Adria Robinson - CEO , Powerful Women in Business - Atlanta
& More
When we understand that we are no longer bound by our circumstances we would soar. I know because I did it, well can I say God did it! A Long time ago I lost my name and was assigned a number but God changed my story and I don't look like what I went through . It was through that experience and others that led me to walking away from a successful event & set business with an impressive list of celebrity clientele to help women personally & professional develop so that they can build | grow & catalyze. See what most of them thought was the end was actually the beginning .
When you see the crying mom - She is an Entrepreneur
When you see the divorce 50+ woman - She is an Entrepreneur
When you see the woman that was rejected and suffered low self esteem - She is an Entrepreneur
When you see the woman that was assaulted physically, verbally & secually - She is an Entrepreneur and when you see someone in an orange is the new black jumper remember - She could be the face of the next Entrepreneur
Visit http://www.TheWellHeeledHustle.com to learn more about this annual event & the women that launched and http://www.KhalilahOlokunola.com to learn more about who I am
Follow me at @Khalilahequips on FB| Instagram & Twitter
Media Contact
Khalilah Olokunola
9103193272
***@khalilaholokunola.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse