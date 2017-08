Medical Store Management system released by CustomSoft for client in U.S.A

CustomSoft has recently released perfect software solution of Medical Store Management for one of its U.S.A. based client

medical- store- management- system_ CustomSoft

End

-- The main purpose of Medical Store Management System is to develop a software application for medical shops to organize their daily activities like billing, tablets information, stock details and more.In present trend this application is used in every medical shops. This system will save time and increase work efficiency.This is a generic Software which can be used in variety of outlets (Retalers/ wholesalers)to automate manual process of keeping records and manage inventory and so on. As this is an automated system shopkeeper can maintain their records more efficiently and in organized form.This software helps user to manage day to day activities of Medical store more effectively• Admin and user login• Inventory Management• Stock alerts• Automated Reports generation• Sales Management• Payment Gateway• Cost effective• Attractive UI• Compatible with all devices• Automated calculation• Time SavingClient is truly satisfied with the great performance of Software and also committed to implement the same in his other medical stores.CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com Or send your requirements in info@custom- soft.com