News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book By Doraina Pyle: Walk Through Sprinklers
No doubt life has its challenges...When we walk through sprinklers, there is more joy!
Walk Through Sprinklers
Here's the Book Summary:
No doubt life has its challenges. At times, it's a roller coaster of emotions. But, as we get back to the basics – those "old-fashioned"
About Doraina:
Doraina Pyle is an author who desires to "Make a positive difference."
Other Books by Doraina:
My Mid-Single Mindset
The Parable of the Weedy Yard
The Curse of Being Pretty (And Other Pitfalls...)
http://www.DorainaPyle.com
Media Contact
Al Johnson
214-726-2882
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017