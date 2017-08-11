New Book By Doraina Pyle: Walk Through Sprinklers

No doubt life has its challenges...When we walk through sprinklers, there is more joy!

-- Author Doraina Pyle has published her 4th book:Here's the Book Summary:No doubt life has its challenges. At times, it's a roller coaster of emotions. But, as we get back to the basics – those "old-fashioned"principles in all their simplicity – life can be better. Less drama, and less stress. When we walk through sprinklers, there is more joy!About Doraina:Doraina Pyle is an author who desires to "Make a positive difference."Much of her time is spent as a volunteer at church and in the community. In 2003, she earned a Dual Bachelor's degree in French Studies and English Composition from the University of North Texas. In 2009, she completed a Masters in Language Acquisition and Teaching at Brigham Young University. In her spare time, Doraina enjoys reading, dancing, piano, and travel. She is an avid seeker of self-improvement and finds joy in the beauty of living simply.Other Books by Doraina: