New Book By Doraina Pyle: Walk Through Sprinklers

No doubt life has its challenges...When we walk through sprinklers, there is more joy!
 
DALLAS - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Doraina Pyle has published her 4th book:

Walk Through Sprinklers

Here's the Book Summary:

No doubt life has its challenges. At times, it's a roller coaster of emotions. But, as we get back to the basics – those "old-fashioned" principles in all their simplicity – life can be better. Less drama, and less stress. When we walk through sprinklers, there is more joy!

About Doraina:

Doraina Pyle is an author who desires to "Make a positive difference."  Much of her time is spent as a volunteer at church and in the community.  In 2003, she earned a Dual Bachelor's degree in French Studies and English Composition from the University of North Texas.  In 2009, she completed a Masters in Language Acquisition and Teaching at Brigham Young University.  In her spare time, Doraina enjoys reading, dancing, piano, and travel.  She is an avid seeker of self-improvement and finds joy in the beauty of living simply.

Other Books by Doraina:

My Mid-Single Mindset

The Parable of the Weedy Yard

The Curse of Being Pretty (And Other Pitfalls...)

http://www.DorainaPyle.com

Aug 11, 2017
