August 2017





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987

Engle Eyewear, one of Northeastern Pennsylvania's most trusted optical brands, Opens New Store

We're proud to announce the new store of Engle Eyewear, Plaza 315, Wilkes Barre is complete and now open.
 
 
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Engle Eyewear, one of Northeastern Pennsylvania's most trusted optical brands, announced today plans to unveil its new store design on August 16 in Plaza 315, Wilkes Barre. A grand opening is scheduled from 3-7 pm, located at 1100 Highway 315, Wilkes Barre, PA. (across from the woodlands)

The new Optique features Engle Eyewear's totally remodeled design, which includes everything from new modernized displays and a completely transformed floor plan which enhances the comprehensive eye examination and streamlines the process of choosing new eyewear and sunwear.

"For more than 13 years, Engle Eyewear has been committed to providing comprehensive, unhurried eye care to our patients; and now, in 2017, we are proud to complete our newly designed Optique," said Thomas Engle, President and Board Certified Optician, Engle Eyewear. "We are excited to share the new design elements with our entire network, and believe that everyone will love the new look and feel of our store, which incorporates our rich history, provides a welcoming atmosphere, and features wide-ranging displays of exceptional eyewear and modern retail space."

"A great deal of research and hard work has gone into creating a design esthetic for our Optique that celebrates both our history and our future," added Engle. "This location sets the tone for our brand moving forward; its design is a shining example of how Engle Eyewear has progressed and grown to be the regions most trusted source for eye care."

Engle Eyewear has a significant legacy in the industry and has continued to outpace competitors by evolving to meet patients' changing needs and providing quality products and services they desire. With a single luxury location, Engle offers best-in-class eyewear and sunwear.

About Engle Eyewear

Engle Eyewear was founded in 2004 by Opticians Thomas and Renee' Engle, who launched the concept regionally of one-stop, total eye care with the opening of Engle Eyewear Optique in Wilkes Barre, PA. Engle combined comprehensive eye examinations with an extensive selection of premium designer eyewear and sunwear along with highly personalized service.

Built around an Optometrist and Optician-centered business model with a primary focus to deliver genuine eye care to patients and become a trusted source for all their eye health needs. Engle Eyewear is owned and operated by Mountain Top residents Thomas and Renee' Engle, experts in premium, fashion, luxury, sports and sun eyewear. For more information, visit http://www.engleeyewear.com.

Thomas Engle
570-208-1111
engleeyewear@epix.net
Email:***@epix.net Email Verified
