Nationwide Boiler Gains Equipment Storage and Maintenance Facility in Broken Arrow, OK
Nationwide Boiler Director of Sales, Bill Testa, commented, "Our storage facilities give us the added competitive advantage of close proximity to our customers, saving valuable time and reducing delivery costs. We have been searching for quite some time for a new storage site in the Central United States, and we are pleased to be working with AGC to stock our equipment in Oklahoma and better service our customers in the area." The company's headquarters is in Fremont, California and additional storage and maintenance facilities are located in Alabama, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.
For over fifty years Nationwide Boiler has provided superior rental boiler equipment and service to customers worldwide. With sales, service and equipment depots throughout the United States, Nationwide Boiler features the world's largest inventory of low NOx and ultra low NOx, trailer-mounted boilers including the CataStak™ SCR system, the leading SCR for package boilers. Visit https://www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.
