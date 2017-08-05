 
News By Tag
* Broadcast Video Servers
* Broadcast Automation
* Television Broadcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pittsburgh
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

PMI Pittsburgh Upgrades Production with CloudNine Video Servers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Broadcast Video Servers
* Broadcast Automation
* Television Broadcast

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - US

PITTSBURGH - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- At PMI-TV, a syndicated television distribution company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, NVerzion engineers replaced an aging video server system with brand new CloudNine broadcast video servers.

PMI needed to replace their broadcast on-air video servers when the manufacturer discontinued support. But they also needed the new video servers to work with their existing automation system. NVerzion was able to design a solution that incorporated the new CloudNine broadcast  video servers in place of the old ones without disturbing theirworkflow.

For example, PMI needed the CloudNine video servers to interface directly with network components, such as flip stations, Aspera Connect servers, and EditShare central storage systems, without having to do any special export or import processes. This means fast and easy video conversion.CloudNine broadcast video servers offer direct playback of many file formats, such as -MXF, GXF, and MOV without transcoding. That saves the time and trouble of handling media files, resulting in the more efficient use of station resources.

PMI converts a lot of video tape to their file system using VTRs, and the CloudNine is an excellent choice for capturing master content from tape. They allow station personnel to perform a detailed QC on the captured content, and then export the file over their network. The video servers interface directly with the central storage system, allowing for easier transfer without having to tie up editing workstations.

None of the above-mentioned advantages can be described as coming "off the shelf." With the CloudNine broadcast video server http://www.nverzion.com/products/cloudnine.php there is no box, instead the NVerzion team worked with station management before filling the order to design a solution specific to PMI.

Ed Fraticell, VP of Technology, had this to say about working with NVerzion:

"[One thing] I would like to mention is the feeling you get when dealing with NVerzion, both in sales before the purchase and technical support after. With other manufacturers I have dealt with in the past, I definitely felt like an insignificantly small customer and did not get the attention I thought we should get, considering the amount we had to pay for their systems. With NVerzion, I get the feeling their people care about our issues, even if we are a small company. That says a lot for a manufacturer, I think, in this "off-the-shelf" business environment we experience these days, when customer support is non-existent, or difficult, at best."

About NVerzion: NVerzion is uniquely positioned as one of the most enduring automation companies in the industry. NVerzion has been delivering quality products to broadcasters for over 25 years. Their goal is to provide products that improve on-air performance and reduce human error. For product inquiries contact sales@nverzion.com, for more information visit us online at http://www.nverzion.com

Contact
Colin McLeod, web marketing specialist
NVerzion
***@nverzion.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nverzion.com Email Verified
Tags:Broadcast Video Servers, Broadcast Automation, Television Broadcast
Industry:Telecom
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NVerzion News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share